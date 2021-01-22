MARYVILLE, Mo. — The success of the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats men’s basketball program is not something that goes unnoticed by its competition. Being the best normally leads to getting everyone’s best, and that was no different Thursday night at Bearcat Arena as the Newman Jets had the Bearcats on the ropes for much of the second half before Northwest pulled away for an 81-70 win.
“They want to win too, and they’re good and athletic and played with great energy,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “They wanted to win too, and a lot of times the other team wants to win more than us because of who we are. That’s a part of college basketball is winning tough games, winning close games and that’s part of why we’ve been so successful — winning games when we’re not at our best and that was the case tonight.”
The Jets led 1-0 early, but the Bearcats quickly responded with 10-straight over the first four and a half minutes of the half. After a three-pointer and free throw from Newman’s Jacob Birnbauhm, the Bearcats once again extended the lead to nine with layups from Byron Alexander and Diego Bernard.
Northwest received points from five different players to help build the lead, but it was Bernard who had the hot hand, scoring six of the Bearcats’ 14 points. Bernard scored 18 points in the game after dislocating his shoulder just five days ago.
“He’s a pretty tough kid,” McCollum said.
The Bearcats held a healthy lead through much of the first half, but the Jets began slowly cutting into the lead with just under nine minutes to play. Newman guard Ian Lee’s three-pointer with 8:21 to play began a 10-0 run for the Jets, cutting the Northwest lead to four at 28-24.
“I think the first five minutes or so it just came so easily for us offensively and we were getting stops defensively so we got pretty complacent,” Ryan Hawkins said. “Sometimes all it takes is one shot, and they hit that shot, and it was a ballgame after that. I think maybe if we keep that defensive pressure up through the 10-minute mark maybe they fold. But we didn’t close out the first 10 minutes of the first half, let alone the whole first half. I just think it came too easily offensively to start.”
The Bearcats answered with four-straight, including a layup from Hawkins who scored 16 points in the first half. The Jets refused to let Northwest pull away, ending the half on a 7-3 run to pull within two at the break.
Newman carried its momentum into the second half, scoring quickly on a turnover to tie the game at 35. Hawkins gave the lead back to the Bearcats at the 18:55 mark, but a quick three-pointer on the Jets’ next possession gave them their first lead since the early seconds of the first half.
“You have to let your teammates know that you’re going to do your part, your one fifth and play as a unit on defense,” Hawkins said. “I don’t think we were very good on defense tonight. They did have a lot of scorers, a lot of guys who could get to the bucket. I think we forced 18 turnovers, but we gave up a lot of driving lanes too.”
The visitors not only took the lead but built on the lead over the next two minutes of game time. Newman’s biggest lead of the game came on Branden Bunn’s layup that gave the Jets a 5-point lead.
Newman led by five on four different occasions over the first 10 minutes of the second half. But the Jets had no answer for Hawkins who scored six-straight in just over a minute to give Northwest a 1-point lead with 9:28 left in the game.
Newman did its best to hang around, even tying the game at 59 with 6:13 left in the game. The Bearcats were then too much for the Jets over the final six minutes, outscoring Newman 21-10 over the final portion of the game.
Hawkins helped boost his chances at catching Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin who leads Hawkins by four points for the MIAA lead in scoring with 30 points in the win. Hudgins, who is fourth in the conference in scoring, finished with 11 points.
“I just thought defensively, too, he (Hawkins) was phenomenal,” McCollum said. “He was so good defensively. He was active again and was into it.”
Northwest will face Central Oklahoma on Saturday at Bearcat Arena. The Bronchos enter having won two-straight against Emporia State and Central Missouri.
“I’m proud of our whole team, but we have to get contributions off the bench,” McCollum said. “We’ve got a better bench than what is playing. You know I’m a seven- to eight-play guy, but those guys are better players than what they’re playing. We’re going to get them there, they just have to come in and go and play, just play free and loose.”