Ryan Hawkins will get his opportunity to show what he can do in the NBA. The Creighton and Northwest Missouri State product has agreed to play in the NBA’s Summer League for the Toronto Raptors.
Hawkins spent five years at Northwest and was a part of three national championship teams. He averaged over 22 points a game in each of his last two seasons as the leading scorer for the Bearcats each season. He also shot over 45 percent from 3-point range in each of those seasons on 372 total attempts.
Congratulations @RyanHawkins8!!Ryan will play in the Summer League with the @Raptors.#GoJays x #ProJays pic.twitter.com/ud6MuUmxIM— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) June 27, 2022
After graduating from Northwest, the Atlantic, Iowa, native spent his final year of eligibility at Creighton where he averaged 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and was a second team All-Big East selection. Creighton made the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing 79-72 to the eventual national champions with Kansas.
Hawkins has been open about shooting being the main value he brings at the next level and that is a skill the Raptors need to add to.
Toronto was 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers made and 20th in 3-point percentage last season.
The Raptors lone draft pick was the 33rd overall pick where they took Arizona center Christian Koloko. Koloko is one of the top shot-blockers drafted, but offensively, does a vast majority of his work in the paint. Hawkins could be a nice fit next to Koloko. The Raptors currently have six players for Summer League according to HoopsHype and Hawkins is the only one listed at power forward. The roster will be added to before play begins.
The Raptors Summer League schedule in Las Vegas begins on July 9 against Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m. on NBA TV. The next three games are Chicago on July 12 at 4 p.m. (NBA TV), Utah on July 13 at 6 p.m. (ESPNU) and Miami on July 15 at 9 p.m. (NBA TV).