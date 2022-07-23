MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville has always been known as Title Town, but on Saturday, it welcomed a pair of champions from one of the nation’s top wrestling programs for a wrestling camp.
Iowa Hawkeyes Nelson Brands and Drake Ayala hosted two sessions of a wrestling camp on Saturday with the high school and junior high wrestlers taking the morning session while the youth wrestlers had the afternoon session.
“All these guys are awesome,” Ayala said. “I met a lot of new people this week and got to work with a lot of kids that are awesome and eager to learn. It was a lot of fun.”
Spoofhound Youth Wrestling coach Tyler Tapps set up the event at Maryville High School after seeing another camp the Hawkeyes hosted.
Ayala — who was leading his first camp — loved the enthusiasm of the youth wrestlers in the afternoon, even if one of the kids said he was a Cyclone fan and another said his favorite wrestler was Penn State star Roman Bravo-Young.
“The young kids are a ball of fire,” Ayala said. “They have a lot of energy and it was a lot of fun working with them.”
Ayala started at Iowa as a true freshman this past winter and was 17-8 overall. He was just the third true freshman to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the tenure of legendary coach Tom Brands.
Nelson Brands — the nephew of Tom Brands and son of Hawkeye associate head coach Terry Brands — enjoyed working with the older wrestlers in the morning and thinks many of the lessons will carry over into their season.
“I really like working with the older kids cause they can pick up stuff and understand it better,” Brands said. “I love working with kids. They make me a better wrestler.”
Brands helped Iowa to a team NCAA Championship in 2021 and is preparing for his senior season with the Hawkeyes.
Brands was introduced to running these camps by former Hawkeye All-American Kaleb Young and he has done them with teammates the past four years. He brought Ayala along to this one so the sophomore can help continue the camps moving forward.
“When I was a freshman, Kaleb Young got me to go with him, and now that I’m a senior, I’m getting Drake to go with me,” Brands said. “Once I graduate, Drake will take over and the cycle will continue.”
Tapps and the Hawkeyes say that they plan to do the camp again next year and may grow it into a 2-day event.
“Whenever I can give back to the kids, I will,” Ayala said.