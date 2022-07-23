MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville has always been known as Title Town, but on Saturday, it welcomed a pair of champions from one of the nation’s top wrestling programs for a wrestling camp.

Iowa Hawkeyes Nelson Brands and Drake Ayala hosted two sessions of a wrestling camp on Saturday with the high school and junior high wrestlers taking the morning session while the youth wrestlers had the afternoon session.

