STANBERRY, Mo. — The five-girl Platte Valley team continued to over-perform its numbers on Monday with a second-place team finish at the Stanberry Invitational.
Platte Valley was led by junior Kayley Hauber and sophomore Maggie Collins who combined to win three events.
Hauber, a state medalist in the 100 and 200 meters last season, won each of those races for the first time this season. Hauber ran season-bests with a 13.25 in the 100 and a 28.43 in the 200.
“I’m feeling a lot better,” Hauber said. “I’ve been working really hard on my form and working on my breathing so it helps me keep my legs going. If you don’t get air in, then you can’t breathe and you can’t run.”
Platte Valley coach Amy Holtman has liked the progress she’s seen for Hauber.
“That is just what she needed was a successful day to give her the confidence to keep pushing forward,” Holtman said. “I think that will be a big confidence booster moving forward for her.”
The junior has added the long jump and triple jump to her events this season and placed in both events by taking third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.
Collins continued to find success in the throwing events. The multi-sport star took first in the shot put where she has the fourth-best throw in Class 1 this season.
Teammate Jenna Mason was third with Nodaway Valley freshman Ava Graham taking second.
“Ava has picked up the West Nodaway school record and is just trying to pick up some consistency,” Nodaway Valley coach Kenneth Hamilton said.
Collins was second in both the discus and javelin. She also has the fourth-best discus throw in Class 1 and the seventh-best javelin throw.
“They are both new to javelin,” Holtman said. “… They are just now starting to get some time in working on that so I think they will continue to improve."
Mason finished fourth In the discus and sixth in the javelin. Nodaway Valley senior Reagan Hagey was fourth in the javelin and broke her own school record with a 25.57 meter throw.
Platte Valley’s other team points came from junior Andrea Riley who finished second in the 3,200 meters, third in the 1,600 meters and sixth in the 800 meters.
“She’s been doing really well,” Holtman said.
Northeast Nodaway junior Ruby Wilmes was third in the 800 meters. Freshmen Hadley DeFreece and Baylie Busby also picked up top-5 finishes with Busby taking fourth in the high jump and DeFreece finishing fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Nodaway Valley was also helped by its freshman class with Paige Hanson taking third in the 400 meters and teaming with Paidyn Linville, Reganne Fast and Savanna Marriott to finish third in the 4x200-meter relay.
“That girls 4x2 relay team is doing very well,” Hamilton said.