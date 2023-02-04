MARYVILLE, Mo. — Adversity is something that the Bearcats have been forced to talk about this season more than they’d like. Adversity like three-straight 1-point losses to the three top teams in the MIAA. Adversity like playing much of the season without one of their captains Emma Atwood.
Northwest knows a thing or two about adversity and having to bounce back from it.
“We are really big on ‘next play’ mentality,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said.
Northwest sophomore point guard Molly Hartnett hit what at the time was the biggest shot of the Bearcats’ season with five seconds left in regulation on Saturday afternoon against Washburn. A step-back 3-pointer tied the game at 65-65 in Bearcat Arena.
“I don’t know,” Hartnett laughed. “I just kinda launched it hoping that it would go in and it sure did. It kinda got everybody going. It felt good.”
The Ichabods took a timeout and drew up a play to get Macy Doebele a layup with 1.4 seconds left.
The Bearcats took their own timeout and Meyer drew up a play to get Hartnett a 3-pointer. She was fouled on the shot and went to the line for three free throws with 0.1 second left.
“Obviously, Molly was big,” Meyer said. “At the end of the day, we just kinda spread it out and let her go to work.”
The 91-percent foul shooter calmly knocked all three shots and put the Bearcats up 68-67 with Washburn not having enough time for a catch-and-shoot.
“I pride myself on my free throws, so any time I can get to the line, I want to finish it,” Hartnett said. “They are free, so make the most of the opportunity.”
Washburn called timeout with its only hope being a tip-in or a foul on the inbounds.
Doebele hit the floor and the whistle blew with Bearcat junior Jayna Green getting called for a foul. Doebele missed the first free throw, but made the second one and a stunned Bearcat Arena was headed for overtime.
“You can still tip it technically,” Meyer said. “So what we said was ‘stand in the paint, do not move, do not run anybody over.’ We accidentally ran and ran somebody over and they got to the line.”
While all others in attendance were grappling with what had just happened, the Bearcats had their rallying cry for overtime. They didn’t want one of the MIAA’s best defensive players to have to think about a foul costing her team a win. The Bearcats were determined to find a way to win.
“Just picking her up, and I think she knows that it wasn’t her that cost us anything,” Atwood said. “And clearly she didn’t, because we were able to have a good team win.”
Washburn was also determined though with a second life. The Ichabods jumped out to a 73-68 lead in the first 2:20 of overtime.
“We just kept fighting,” Meyer said.
That was where the lead sat with 1:26 left as Atwood blocked a layup that would have put Washburn up seven. Atwood grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 1:15 left.
“She does whatever it takes,” Meyer said. “She is such an unselfish kid. … She just makes savvy IQ basketball plays that you really can’t teach. That was huge for us.”
The sophomore led the Bearcats in assists and rebounds on Saturday and was second in scoring as she hit both free throws for a final 11-point, 8-rebound, 4-assist line on 3-of-3 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line.
“I love playing with Emma,” Hartnett said. “She is a dog out there. She is a leader. She works hard. She gets every rebound. She is willing to find people. She is attacking. She is shooting when she needs to shoot. I’m pumped to have her by my side.”
Hartnett stole the inbounds pass as Northwest put on what Hartnett called after the game “false pressure.” She converted a layup and the lead was down to 73-72 with 1:10 left.
“I just tried to deny and run around like crazy,” Hartnett said. “They ended up making a terrible pass and it happened to end up in my hand.”
Washburn converted two free throws on the other end, but Hartnett answered with a short jumper and Northwest was back within one with 44 seconds left.
“She is just as good of a competitor as there is,” Meyer said.
Northwest got the stop on the next trip and Hartnett set up her move at the top of the key. She drove to the lane and finished the contested layup with six seconds left, leaving Northwest in need of one stop to secure the 76-75 win.
“I was just attacking and hoping that maybe I could draw someone and kick out to one of our shooters, or if no one was coming, I was going to put it up,” Hartnett said. “I had been getting really anything I wanted in the second half, so I just kept attacking. After the play, I was pretty stoked.”
And Green finished the storybook ending. The Omaha product swatted away an Aubree Dewey layup with two seconds left and Double’s follow missed as the Bearcats celebrated.
“It was a heck of a game,” Meyer said. “Probably one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of.”
Hartnett finished with 24 points, six rebounds and three steals. All 10 Bearcats who played scored. Atwood and Kelsey Fields had 11 and 10 to join Hartnett in double figures.
Green and Ella Moody had eight each, Lauren Eiman had six, Caely Kesten had three, and Lindsey Kelderman, Peyton Kelderman and Evelyn Vazquez each had two.
The Bearcats now hit the road for 4-straight road games at Rogers State, Northeastern State, Missouri Western and Washburn. Their next home game is February 23 against Central Oklahoma.
“This win gives us some momentum,” Hartnett said.