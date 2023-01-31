SIDNEY, Iowa — Things seemed to be setting up well for the Sidney Cowgirls on Monday night in their interstate battle against Nodaway Valley on Monday night.
Thunder star center Ava Graham, and 16-point, 12-rebound averages, was sent to the bench early with foul trouble and ended up hardly playing. Second-leading scorer Savanna Marriott hit three quick 3-pointers, and the Cowgirls eliminated her from the offense for the rest of the game with aggressive face-guarding.
With their top two scoring options taken away, Nodaway Valley (16-6) needed someone else to step up to fill the scoring gap against a team that already has a win over East Atchison this season. Paige Hanson and Sydney Marriott answered that call with a combined 39 points in the Thunder’s 55-47 road win.
“It feels really good,” Hanson said. “It feels like our hard work is really paying off and we are really working together as a team.”
The game started with the Marriott sisters on fire from beyond the arc. Four combined 3-pointers — two each — had the Thunder out to a 14-7 lead despite Graham’s two early fouls.
“It is always good when me and Savanna can both get on on the same night,” Sydney Marriott said. “Usually it is doesn’t doesn’t happen. Usually, it is back and forth with us. One of us will have a good game and then the other will have a good game.”
A Paidyn Linville basket to end the first quarter had the lead up to 17-7 after one quarter. Graham came back in for the start of the second quarter, but picked up her third foul on the first possession. Sydney Marriott says the team knew that fouls are called more often in Iowa and it was something that the team was going to have to deal with.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be a little bit cheaper with fouls called,” Marriott explained. “We were just trying to do our best and not give stupid fouls and just keep our hands up, The ref said at the beginning of the game that any time hands are on, we are going to call it — so I was just doing my best to keep my hands off, but still be as aggressive as I usually am.”
With Graham out, Hanson took command of the paint. The undersized forward used her quickness to beat the bigger Sidney players to spots time after time whether it was on rebounds or driving to the basket.
“The coaches have been trying to get me to do that all season,” Hanson said of her drives to the lane. “I finally did that tonight.”
Hanson scored on a putback and Savanna Marriott hit her third 3-pointer, which triggered the ultra-aggressive defense from the Cowgirls and opened the paint up even more for Hanson. Hanson scored the next 12 points for the Thunder.
“It feels really good,” Hanson said. “I’ve never been the biggest scorer, so it is always good when I can get quite a few points. I always try to look for my teammates more than myself, but it’s good when I can score a little bit.”
Graham only played one possession in the third quarter before her fourth foul, and the Thunder went back to small-ball. Sidney was able to use its size to make a run in the third quarter. After a Hanson free throw made it 34-24, Sidney closed the third quarter on a 10-4 run to get within 38-34.
The only upperclassman on the Thunder roster stepped up to begin the fourth quarter. Sydney Marriott, a junior, had the first five points of the quarter including a 3-pointer for a 43-34 lead.
Hanson had eight of the final 10 points for Nodaway Valley including a clear-out, blow-by with 65 seconds left to make it a 11-point lead and seal the game.
“The play we were running gave Paige the opportunity to be aggressive and they never really adjusted to that,” Calfee said. “She did a good job once we got it to her, distributing and kicking out.”
Hanson finished with a career-high 24 points while Sydney Marriott had 15, Savanna Marriott had nine and Paidyn Linville had seven.
Nodaway Valley will host Rock Port on Friday before a key 275 Conference battle at Platte Valley next Tuesday.