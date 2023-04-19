23-04-20 Cheer Lily.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Lily Hansen cheers during Maryville's home football game against Chillicothe last fall at the Hound Pound.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — It was fitting that Spoofhound seniors Lily Hansen and Kort Watkins shared their signing day together on Tuesday at the Hound Pound. If it wasn’t for Hansen’s prodding before their junior year of high school, Watkins likely would have never discovered that he enjoyed cheerleading.

The multi-sport Spoofhound star, a standout in football, wrestling and track and field, had never thought of cheerleading as a male sport. But the cheerleaders are also always looking for male participants to balance their squad and be able do do more routines in competition.

23-04-20 MHS cheer Kort.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Kort Watkins signs with Northwest Missouri State on Tuesday night at the Hound Pound. Pictured: front from left, Brian Watkins, Kort Watkins, Madeline Watkins, Kade Watkins; back row; Don Buhman, Marilyn Buhman and Beth Sandau.
23-04-20 MHS cheer Lily.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Lily Hansen signs with Northwest Missouri State on Tuesday night at the Hound Pound. Pictured: front from left, Greg Hansen, Lily Hansen, Kelli Hansen, Emi Hansen; back row; Beth Sandau, Whitney Plackemeier and Piper Plackemeier.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags