Maryville senior Kort Watkins signs with Northwest Missouri State on Tuesday night at the Hound Pound. Pictured: front from left, Brian Watkins, Kort Watkins, Madeline Watkins, Kade Watkins; back row; Don Buhman, Marilyn Buhman and Beth Sandau.
Maryville senior Lily Hansen signs with Northwest Missouri State on Tuesday night at the Hound Pound. Pictured: front from left, Greg Hansen, Lily Hansen, Kelli Hansen, Emi Hansen; back row; Beth Sandau, Whitney Plackemeier and Piper Plackemeier.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — It was fitting that Spoofhound seniors Lily Hansen and Kort Watkins shared their signing day together on Tuesday at the Hound Pound. If it wasn’t for Hansen’s prodding before their junior year of high school, Watkins likely would have never discovered that he enjoyed cheerleading.
The multi-sport Spoofhound star, a standout in football, wrestling and track and field, had never thought of cheerleading as a male sport. But the cheerleaders are also always looking for male participants to balance their squad and be able do do more routines in competition.
“All thanks goes to Lily honestly because she is the one who really got me into it,” Watkins said.
Before their junior years, Hansen was able to convince Watkins to come to a practice and to his surprise, he enjoyed it.
“I was like, I’m not doing that — that is not a dude thing to do,” Watkins said. “She was like, you might as well just come in and try it. Going there, I was just like this is kinda dumb, I don’t know why I’m doing this. But to go in there and be able to throw a human above your head and hold them up there, it is not something that is easy. Going in there and really realizing how hard it really was an eye-opener.”
The two of them will have a chance to practice a lot more together as they each signed with Northwest Missouri State cheerleading on Tuesday.
While Watkins is relatively new to the sport, Hansen has known that she’d like to compete and perform on the next level ever since she was a freshman.
Hansen also thanked her Spoofhound coaches Beth Sandau and Addie Taylor as well as Whitney Plackemeier with Miss Whitney’s Elite School of Dance for helping her reach this point.
With all the success and fan support of the Bearcats, the fit to go cheer for them was perfect for the home-town kids.
“That is something as a cheerleader, you always look forward to with how the fan environment affects you,” Hansen said. “The energy at Northwest is just very positive.”
Hansen will be majoring in either exercise science or allied health. Watkins is majoring in conservation.
It also helps that Hansen and Watkins will be continuing a steady Spoofhound-Bearcat pipeline, joining Keiren Watkins, Jake Walker, Jackson Ozanne and Michaela Roush on the team.
“It is like a family there,” Hansen said. “Ever since I’ve moved to Maryville, that is just what I’ve been looking forward to. … It is such a great environment there and I want to be a part of the Bearcat family.”