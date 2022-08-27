WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Maryville got almost everything it wanted out of Friday’s night’s trip to Warrensburg — except a win.
In a 54-42 loss to perennial powerhouse Blair Oaks, Maryville’s offense showed how dynamic it can be, the defense was tested by one of the state’s best quarterbacks and special teams shined. Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage came away impressed with what he saw from the Spoofhounds.
“They have all the pieces and all the parts and you can see that their team is excited to play with each other,” LePage said. “… They are going to win a lot of football games this year.”
The biggest factor that kept the game from going into the win column for the Spoofhounds wore No. 1 in the Falcon green. According to statistics from the Jefferson City News Tribune, quarterback Dylan Hair rushed for 297 yards and threw for 250.
“When you play good opponents, they bring out the things you need to improve,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “That is what Blair Oaks did, they are a very, very good football team. Obviously, Dylan Hair is a heck of a player.”
Hair marched his team down the field on its first drive with a 12-play drive capped by his own 11-yard run. The 7-0 lead held through the first quarter.
“When he is out in the open field, he has got a joystick,” LePage said. “It is crazy to watch some of the moves he can make. I will say that our offensive line played really well, because that is a physical front. That Kort Watkins, wow, I told him before the game, I said, ‘Dude, I like watching you play. What a freaking player.’ (Cooper Loe), oh my gosh, he seemed like he knew where the ball was all the time.”
Blair Oaks junior Doug Blaha jumped a route for an interception early in the second quarter and set the Falcons up with a short porch. Freshman Hayden Lackman scampered into the end zone from 22 yards out on the next play for a 14-0 lead.
“People ask me why you schedule Blair Oaks,” Webb said. “Well, because they are really good. If we win, great. If we don’t, we have some great film to move onto Week 2.”
Maryville senior captain Drew Burns gave his team the spark it desperately needed on the ensuing kickoff — taking it back to the Falcon 34. Facing a third-and-10, Maryville junior Derek Quinlin found Cooper Loe for 12 yards. Quinlin scrambled for another first down then snuck it in from a yard out to cut the margin in half at 14-7.
“I was nervous, but that comes with the first career start,” Quinlin said. “The first couple possessions, we kinda started off slow, but after that I think we got the hang of it.”
Hair answered swiftly with a 63-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage. Burns answered again with another kickoff return down the sideline to the Falcon 34 once more.
“It was blocked perfectly for me,” Burns said. “I just had the easy job to run right up the sideline and get tackled by the kicker.”
Quinlin capped that drive with a fourth-down connection with Burns for a 5-yard touchdown.
The end of the half unraveled for the Spoofhounds as Hair threw a 62-yard touchdown pass, then Maryville went 3-and-out and Hair ran in a 5-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half for a 34-14 lead.
“We just have to be more physical,” Burns said.
Quinlin hit passes to Burns and Caden Stoecklein in the final 13 seconds, but Stoecklein was tackled inside the 10 to end the half.
The Spoofhound offense built momentum in the third quarter with Quinlin hitting Davis for 28 yards and Burns recovering Davis’ fumble in the end zone for a touchdown — cutting the lead to 34-21.
“We just had to fix the little things,” Loe said.
Hair came right back with a 36-yard touchdown run, but Quinlin needed just one play to dial up Davis for a 66-yard touchdown and pull the Hounds within 42-28.
The Spoofhound defense forced a rare Falcon punt and the Spoofhounds took over at their own 3-yard line. Loe immediately got the team breathing room with a 27-yard run. He finished with 91 rushing yards.
The Hounds went on a 12-play, 97-yard drive which Quinlin capped with his second rushing touchdown — a 9-yard carry. Noah Bellamy’s fifth-straight extra point made the score 42-35 with 8:34 left.
“I can trust everyone on the offense because everyone can make plays,” Quinlin said.
Hair went deep on a third-down play for a 51-yard touchdown strike to push the margin back to two scores. A tipped pass and an interception gave the ball back to the Falcons with a chance to seal it. Hair went for another deep ball for the knock-out punch, but Stoecklein made the interception in the back of the end zone.
Maryville marched back down the field with a 5-play, 80-yard drive which Quinlin capped with a 12-yard strike to Burns where he scrambled and found Burns in the back of the end zone by himself. Bellamy’s point-after cut the lead to 48-42 with 3:20 left.
The Hound defense forced a third-and-12, but Hair had another answer with an 87-yard touchdown bomb with 93 seconds left to seal it.
“I was proud of Dylan, because he responded just the way he always responds,” LePage said. “… That was one where it was like, ‘ok, we can breathe a bit.’”
A desperation pass by Quinlin was intercepted and Maryville was saddled with the 54-42 loss.
Quinlin finished with 302 yards on 18-of-26 passing with four touchdowns along with 63 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
“Where the heck did the freaking air-Webb come from?” LePage joked. “We didn’t prepare for that at all.”
Maryville will look to get its first win at home Friday when the Hounds host Harrisonville.
“One loss isn’t going to define anything,” Burns said.