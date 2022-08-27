22-09-01 MHS FB 722.jpg
Maryville sophomore Lucas Vierthaler (72) pressures Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair on Friday night in Warrensburg. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Maryville got almost everything it wanted out of Friday’s night’s trip to Warrensburg — except a win.

In a 54-42 loss to perennial powerhouse Blair Oaks, Maryville’s offense showed how dynamic it can be, the defense was tested by one of the state’s best quarterbacks and special teams shined. Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage came away impressed with what he saw from the Spoofhounds.

