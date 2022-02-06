ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Jaelyn Haggard spent four years in a Bearcat uniform. She is the program’s career leader in 3-pointers made. On Saturday, she suited up for the second time against the Bearcats.
The Northwest Missouri State graduate used her extra year of eligibility to play in her hometown for Missouri Western. Before the game, she made sure to greet some of her friends from Maryville including going to the Northwest bench during warmups and giving team physician Dr. Patrick Harr a hug.
“I love everybody on that team and Doc Harr has been there for me since Day One,” Haggard said. “It is always fun to see familiar faces and know that they are supporting me even though I’m in gold.”
Haggard’s Griffons turned around the result from the teams’ first matchup of the season and avenged the earlier loss with a 68-52 win. Haggard rang the bell that the Griffons wheeled onto the court after the game to celebrate the win.
“Any time you ring the bell, it feels good,” Haggard said. “For a rival game, especially since we lost to them the first time around, and we played as good as you could and I think they played really well too.”
Missouri Western (18-3; 12-3 MIAA) was able to keep pace in the MIAA — tied with Missouri Southern, one game behind Fort Hays State for the top spot in the standings.
The Bearcats (14-7; 9-6 MIAA) jumped out to a fast start with a Jayna Green 3-pointer giving Northwest a 5-0 lead in the opening minutes.
The Griffons couldn’t get anything going against the Bearcat half-court defense early on, but seven minutes into the game, Northwest freshman center Kelsey Fields got her second foul and went to the bench.
To that point, the Griffons hadn’t made a field goal in the half-court with all their points being transition or free throws. Northwest led 9-5.
With Fields out, Missouri Western star post Corbyn Cunningham went to work. Cunningham scored layups on 3-straight possessions to end the first quarter and cut Northwest’s lead to 15-13.
“Cunningham, we just didn’t have an answer for tonight,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said.
The second quarter was the same script with Cunningham scoring on back-to-back layups for a 19-15 lead. The Griffons out-scored Northwest 21-9 in the second quarter and took a 34-24 lead into halftime.
A pair of Paityn Rau free throws got the Bearcats within seven in the third quarter. It was Rau’s return to the team from a hip injury. She came off the bench as Meyer worked her back into the rotation.
“We don’t get a lot in the paint right now,” Meyer said. “Hopefully we can get back to getting her the ball in there."
Rau was third on the team in scoring with six points off the bench and led the team in rebounds with five while playing 16 minutes.
“I’m dealing with some injuries, so it is just like trying to get back and take it one day at a time,” Rau said. “Obviously, I love to play, so it is great to get the opportunity to play again."
Molly Hartnett did much of the heavy lifting offensively for Northwest and scored 6-straight Bearcat points in the fourth quarter to slice the margin to four with over seven minutes to go.
That was as close as Northwest would get as Western closed the game with an 11-1 run in the last five minutes to push the final margin to 16 points.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be an all-out brawl,” Rau said. “I think they showed that, and tonight, they got us, but I hope we get to play them again because it is going to be a fun matchup.”
Hartnett finished with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Green added 13 points and had three 3-pointers. The rest of the team combined for just 15 points.
“The first half, I thought Molly and Jayna were in attack mode and had that scoring mentality,” Meyer said. “We just didn’t have enough people make plays.”
Cunningham finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for Western while Connie Clark had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Nine different Griffons scored.
“We all know they are a very good team,” Rau said. “They had a lot of talent across the floor and this place is hard to play at, but we definitely battled and fought.”
Northwest continues its road trip this next week at Emporia State on Tuesday, at Pittsburg State on Thursday and at Missouri Southern on Saturday.