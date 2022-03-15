HAYS, Kan. — ‘Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat’ is a slogan that gets thrown around a lot in Maryville. Jaelyn Haggard has heard it for years, but this last week, Haggard felt it.
The Northwest Missouri State graduate is now leading the team down the road as a COVID-19 senior — using her extra year of eligibility in her hometown at Missouri Western. On Monday night, the ‘Always a Bearcat’ led Missouri Western to one of its biggest wins in history regardless of sport.
Haggard dropped 19 points off the bench in the Griffons’ 70-69 win over top-seeded Fort Hays State in the the Central Region championship game.
“Coach (Austin) Meyer and Coach (Addae) Houston both reached out and congratulated me,” Haggard said. “Throughout the whole week I had a lot of Maryville supporters texting me, messaging me and kinda rooting me on. I think that just goes to show how great of a support system all those people are and that community is.”
The game itself was chaotic with Fort Hays State building a 38-17 lead with two minutes left in the first half.
The game seemed over to most at that point with the MIAA regular-season and tournament champions on their home floor. However, Haggard and her teammates disagreed.
“We were able to remain calm coming out of the half because we did get down pretty large against UNK (on Saturday), so we kinda knew what that felt like,” Haggard said.
The Griffons closed the half on a 6-0 run to get within 15.
“The coaches came up to me at halftime and told me to just stay aggressive and look for my shot and it would come,” Haggard said.
With 3:16 left in the third quarter, Haggard knocked down a 3-pointer to trim the margin to single digits for the first time since it was 20-13 early in the second quarter. While this run was happening Haggard was getting words of encouragement from Bearcat teammate and St. Joseph native Mia Stillman, who was texting Haggard throughout the game, even though Haggard wouldn’t see them until after.
“After the game, Zoie (Hayward) Facetime’d me and Mia was texting me throughout the game like I actually had my phone on me,” Haggard said. “To know that all of them support me, it means the world.”
The Griffons got the margin to 49-45 at the end of the third quarter.
Haggard took over from there. With six minutes left, the Tigers led by six, but Haggard knocked down a 3-pointer to slice the margin in half.
Haggard’s jumper with 3:43 tied the game at 60-60 for the first time since it was 2-2, 82 seconds into the game.
Then Haggard drove baseline which drew a foul on Tiger star Lauren West who then committed a technical foul with 3:04 left. Haggard calmly knocked down all four free throws for a 64-60 lead.
The Tigers answered with four-straight points from freshman Katie Wagner, but Haggard wasn’t fazed. With 77 seconds left, the super senior pulled the trigger from well beyond the 3-point line and splashed the 3-pointer.
“I was talking to my teammates after the game — a lot of that is such a blur,” Haggard said. “I don’t even necessarily remember the ball coming out of my hands. I was just trying to stay aggressive because once I did knock down a couple, I knew I was able to hunt for those shots.”
Hays battled back and even took a brief lead, but Brionna Budgetts scored the game-winner with eight seconds left to send Western to Birmingham, Alabama, for next week’s Elite Eight.
“It is crazy,” Haggard said. “My brain is just all over the place right now after tonight, but I am super excited.”
Haggard has been to the Elite Eight before, traveling with the Bearcat men’s team to Evansville, Indiana, twice, but this one will be a little different.
“It was always so exciting just from the sideline, so to finally be in their shoes and get to experience this for ourselves is going to be incredible,” Haggard said.