MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds are off to a 2-0 start to the season with 4-3 win over Benton and a 10-0 win over South Harrison on back-to-back days to open the season.
“We’ve got a really young team,” Maryville pitcher Blake Katen said. “I think that helps build our confidence and get us in the mindset of: we can win, we can do this and we can go far.”
On Tuesday, Maryville showed off its pitching depth as Boston Hageman and Katen combined for a 2-hit shutout in a 6-inning 10-0 win over South Harrison.
Hageman got the start and kept the Bulldogs off the board until the Spoofhound offense could start producing runs. Those runs started coming in the bottom of the third inning.
“That really brings up the confidence,” Hageman said. “I feel like a huge part of pitching is confidence. When I know I have my people behind me, I can just throw strikes and they will get the job done.”
Junior Cooper Loe doubled to right field to drive in freshman Canon Creason for the game’s first run. An error allowed Loe to score for a 2-0 lead after three innings.
Hageman finished his outing in the fourth with a pick-off move to erase a 2-out single. The right hander finished with four innings pitched, two hits allowed, two walks and four strikeouts.
“I knew I had my locations pretty well down and my curveball was on,” Hageman said. “Blake was hitting his spots too. All around, it was just accuracy.”
The Spoofhounds added to the margin in the fourth inning with Kort Watkins stealing a pair of bases. The heavyweight wrestler and offensive lineman in other sports showed his quick feet and scored on a Creason single.
Creason and sophomore Don Allen would also score in the frame to increase the lead to 5-0 after four innings.
Katen came in for the fifth inning and picked up where Hageman left off. The lanky lefty pitched two no-hit frames while walking two and striking out two.
The depth of the pitching staff had coach Hans Plackemeier excited to begin the year and it has delivered through two games with Adam Patton and Connor Drake pitching against Benton while Hageman and Katen went against South Harrison.
“They all battle and they all want to win,” Plackemeier said.
Returning All-MEC performer Cooper Loe still hasn’t pitched with a matchup with Lafayette looming on Thursday at the Hound Pound.
“It is really good to have a good, deep pitching staff,” Hageman said. “We can put just about anyone we want out there and they are going to do well.”
Maryville put the game away in the sixth inning with five runs. A Patton double plated Spencer Scott and Creason.
“As we settled down in the game, the bats started coming around,” Plackemeier said.
Loe scored on a passed ball and a Cooper Gastler single made it 9-0. Gastler scored the walk-off run on an error for the 10-0 run-rule.
“It was a great team win,” Katen said. “It was a great pitching performance by (Hageman), and luckily I came in and figured it out and threw some strikes.”
At the plate, Loe and Patton each had two hits. Creason, Gastler, Watkins and Scott each added a hit.
Thursday’s showdown with Lafayette is a 4:30 p.m., first pitch with junior varsity to follow.
Maryville 4, Benton 3
Maryville battled back from an early 2-0 deficit with a 4-run second and held on for a 4-3 victory over Benton on Monday.
The go-ahead hit in the second inning was a Cooper Loe triple to score Canon Creason. Adam Patton then singled in what would be the game-winning run.
Patton started the game and allowed one earned run on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts in four innings. Connor Drake closed the game out with three innings of 1-run ball. Drake allowed two hits and two walks and struck out five.
Patton was the game’s top hitter with a 2-for-3 night.