MARYVILLE, Mo. — Elijah Green’s path from Spoofhound standout to Bearcat star seems like it would have been a simple one with the hometown kid going to the hometown school and being an immediate fit.
Green’s story had more twists and turns than that, but has culminated in being named the MIAA’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“He’s got a background in boxing,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “With that boxing background, I just remember him having that tough nature and realizing that being tough is a character trait.”
As a young player in Maryville, Green found immediate success. The Spoofhounds won the state championship his freshman season and never lost a regular-season game in his career. His success drew Division-I interest from Iowa, Purdue and Nebraska.
Then Green broke his leg and those Division-I offers dried up, but Northwest Missouri State’s interest didn’t waver and Green committed to the Bearcat in October of 2016.
“When I broke my leg, I lost almost all of my offers at that point,” Green said. “I think when I was young, I really had my dream, like any kid, that I wanted to play at Alabama or whatever, but when I was a senior, I was like, ‘Well, Nick Saban ain’t calling, so I got to go somewhere else.’ I was tremendously grateful to Coach (Rich) Wright to show interest and offer me a scholarship to come here. It was a no-brainer for me.”
Green came to Northwest as a linebacker, as he was for the Spoofhounds. But after his first season at Northwest, coach Rich Wright had an idea and wasn’t sure how Green would react to it.
The Bearcats needed more depth at defensive tackle and with Green as the team’s biggest linebacker, Wright spoke to his coaching staff and Green about making the switch. Green jumped at the chance for more playing time even if it meant a new position.
“I was the one that was at Elijah’s house way back when and I can remember sitting in his living room with his family and recruiting him to Northwest Missouri State,” Wright said. “Came in as a linebacker. We just felt like that wasn’t his fit. … Had a meeting with Elijah 1-on-1 and just kinda pitched the idea and he just wanted to play, he didn’t care where it was at, or how it was. He just wanted an opportunity to play.
“And then the kid went to work — knew nothing about playing the defensive line. I’m so intelligent that I started him out inside rather than outside. He gained a bunch of weight to do that. Then the first practice I put him at defensive end, he got hurt. I didn’t know if I was ever going to put him back there again, but sure enough, watching that one practice I felt like he had a skill set to play that position. He sure has proved me right.”
After COVID-19 took the 2020 season away, Green switched again for the opportunity to become a starter at defensive end next to Zach Howard, Noah Williams and Sam Roberts. “I tried to cling to guys like Zach Howard, Spencer Phillips, Sam Roberts, Austen Eskew and guys like that that I knew were great defensive linemen that I could learn something from,” Green said.
Green was a key starter all season and earned All-MIAA Honorable Mention as Roberts was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and later the Cliff Harris Award winner.
With Roberts and Williams graduating, Green and Howard became the leaders of the defensive line and captains on this season’s young Bearcat team.
Green shined in his second season as a starter, posting 49 tackles — 21 for loss — and 11 sacks.
“It is just fun to watch.” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “It is fun to sit back and see the progress he’s made in 365 days. He was a solid starter a year ago and a key contributor to our run in the national playoffs last season, but the transformation he’s made between last year and this year is remarkable. It goes back to his work ethic and desire.”
His stellar play was rewarded on Tuesday when he was named the MIAA’s Defensive Player of the Year. Green is the 11th Bearcat since 2000 to earn that honor and third-straight defensive linemen to do it following Spencer Phillips and Roberts.
“I don’t think it has fully sunk in yet, but it obviously is an amazing thing,” Green said. “I was just talking on the radio about it — guys like Sam Roberts, Collin Bevins, Spencer Phillips have won this award. My name doesn’t deserve to be with those guys, but it is awesome to be recognized with that award. It is a great achievement.”
The first people who Green told about the honor were his parents — Clarence and Chelli Green. He said his father had a calm reaction while his mother, a teacher at Maryville Middle School, had a little different reaction.
“My mom was screaming,” Green said. “She was in the middle of teaching. She was like, ‘Hold on, I got to get another teacher to teach the class real quick, I’m going to lock myself in my closet.’ She was screaming and crying and all this, that and the other. She hasn’t stopped texting me. … It has been quite a day for her indeed.”
Green was joined on the All-MIAA First Team by defensive lineman Zach Howard, cornerback Cahleel Smith and running back Jamar Moya.
The second team included center Mitch Goff, returner Kashan Griffin and linebackers Isaac Vollstedt and Sam Phillips. Defensive lineman Jake Fisher made the third team along with kicker Cole Lammel, while quarterback Mike Hohensee and safety Shane Fredrickson were honorable mention honorees.
Northwest Missouri State will travel to Arkadelphia, Arkansas, this Saturday as the Bearcats are set to face Ouachita Baptist in the first round of the NCAA Division-II playoffs. It is the Bearcats 18th-straight bid to the playoffs.
“How they ran the football is different than we’ve seen it all year,” Wright said. “The formations they do it out of, the personnel they utilize are different, so we are going to have to make some adjustments and tweak some things, and try to come up with a team that is rushing for over 300 yards a game.”