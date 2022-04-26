RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Both the Northeast Nodaway Bluejays and Nodaway Valley Thunder have just begun perhaps the biggest weeks of their regular season, but the rest of the week will have a hard time matching the drama of Monday’s 6-5 walk-off extra-innings win for the Jays.
With a district championship rematch with Platte Valley (11-1) looming on Thursday for Northeast Nodaway (12-0) and a huge district-seeding showdown with East Atchison (8-5) on Thursday for Nodaway Valley (7-4), Monday’s game was an appetizer for a big week of baseball and it delivered.
“We just got to attack it,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said of Thursday’s matchup.
Nodaway Valley rotated pitchers throughout the game with strict pitch counts to keep its arms available for later in the week, but in the bottom of the eighth inning, it was senior ace Hunter Dawson on the mound going against the heart of the Bluejay lineup.
The first batter Dawson saw in the eighth was one he was familiar with Auston Pride. Pride was 0-for-3 to that point with two strikeouts on called third strikes. The senior wasted no time in the eighth and jumped on the first pitch for a double to the left-field corner.
“I knew I just had to get the ball in play and see what happens,” Pride said.
Next up was the leader in almost every statistical category this season for the Jays, Dylan McIntyre. Dawson was able to get the .500 hitter to fly out to right field for the first out.
The Jays are undefeated thanks to the depth of their lineup though and behind Dylan McIntyre, that depth starts with his cousin Grant McIntyre. The center fielder knew had to pick his teammate up.
“We are always looking to hit,” Grant McIntyre said. “A walk there doesn’t score a run and all we need is one.”
The younger McIntyre had an even count at 2-2, but got his pitch and roped a double to the gap in right-center. Pride scored easily from second and the Bluejays escaped on their home ball field to stay unbeaten.
“I took two whiffs on balls before that, and I just — I don’t know — saw the ball and did what my coaches taught me,” McIntyre said. “It hadn’t really been our game so far, so I just took the chance they gave me and made the most of it.”
The first person to congratulate McIntyre — before senior Colton Swalley picked up the sophomore — was Proffitt.
“That kid has improved so much,” Proffitt said. “Last year, he struggled at the plate and struck out a lot. This year, I think he has done a great job turning it around.
“For him to go opposite-field gap like that, that is huge. It means he is listening and doing the things we are asking him to do. I think that is two games in a row where he has smoked a double into that gap and he has probably never done that in his life.”
The RBI by McIntyre was the Jays’ first run since the first inning when they scored four — three unearned — off Nodaway Valley starter Kayden Conn. Conn, Lane Larabee and Dawson combined for six-straight shutout innings to keep the Thunder in it until the eighth.
The Thunder got their own bats going in the third inning with Conn hitting an RBI single followed by a 2-run double by Preston Jenkins and an RBI double by Mason Chitwood to knot the game at 4-4. Jenkins finished the game 3-for-3 with three doubles.
“They are a good team,” Proffitt said. “There is a reason why their record is that good.”
From there, Pride got back in his groove and, other than for Jenkins, proved tough to hit. Pride’s defense was strong all night as well with one of the highlights coming in the top of the seventh.
“Wasn’t really getting the calls I really wanted, so I just had to keep my head and keep pounding the strike zone as best I could,” Pride said.
Following a 1-out Jenkins double, Chitwood hit a ball sharply down the third-base line. Junior third baseman Boston Adwell saved a run by picking the ball and throwing accurately across the diamond for the out.
“Boston has got a soft glove,” Proffitt said. “There is a reason why he is there. … That snag he had there was huge."
Pride reached his 105 pitches with one out in the eighth inning. With Pride at his limit and looking to save Dylan McIntyre for Platte Valley on Thursday, Proffitt went to senior shortstop Ben Boswell to get the last two outs of the inning.
“Auston had done a good job the whole day and I just have to tell myself not to be nervous, especially in a situation like that,” Boswell said. “So I just relaxed and threw the ball.”
Boswell — who has thrown just one inning this year — gave the Thunder a pitch rarely seen at the high-school level, a knuckleball. Boswell struck out both hitters he faced and got his offense back to the plate with a chance to win it.
“I needed someone to come in and throw strikes and Ben is that guy,” Proffitt said.
Pride and Grant McIntyre delivered and the Bluejays now prepare for Platte Valley and a contest that is almost sure to decide the top seed in Class 1, District 16.
“Especially after what happened in the district championship game last year, we always want to get them back,” Boswell said.