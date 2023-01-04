23-01-05 NENNV Syd2.jpg
Buy Now

Nodaway Valley junior Sydney Marriott splits a trap by Northeast Nodaway sophomores Baylie Busby and Hadley DeFreece and is fouled on Tuesday night in Ravenwood. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Ava Graham and Dalanie Auffert began their rivalry without a lot of love shared between the two competitors last season, but over the last year, the two star centers for Nodaway Valley and Northeast Nodaway have gotten to know each other and become friends.

On Tuesday night for two hours, it was back to rivals though and Graham was able to secure bragging rights over her friend with 21 points in a 47-31 victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags