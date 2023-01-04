RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Ava Graham and Dalanie Auffert began their rivalry without a lot of love shared between the two competitors last season, but over the last year, the two star centers for Nodaway Valley and Northeast Nodaway have gotten to know each other and become friends.
On Tuesday night for two hours, it was back to rivals though and Graham was able to secure bragging rights over her friend with 21 points in a 47-31 victory.
“We are friends now, but once the ball is tossed in the air, we are no longer friends,” Graham said. “Then when the buzzer rings, we are friends again.”
Auffert was without her partner in crime in the post with freshman Skyler Florea missing the contest with a shoulder injury. The Jays expect Florea back in the lineup soon, but her absence left the team without one of its primary ballhandlers and without its second-biggest player.
“That is crazy to say about a freshman already, but it was hard and it is an adjustment to play without her,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said. “It is not her points. She wants to score more and we will get her there, but it is everything else she does on the floor.”
Graham got to work early with four of the team’s first six points and the Marriott sister connection made it a 9-5 as Sydney Marriott got a steal and found Savanna Marriott for an open 3-pointer.
“Last Thursday, we had a good game and we wanted to carry that over to this game,” Savanna Marriott said.
Bluejay point guard Baylie Busby sliced the lead to 12-9 to open the second quarter, but a Sydney Marriott 3-pointer was sandwiched by Graham buckets as the Thunder extended the lead to double figures for the first time and Nodaway Valley took a 19-11 lead into halftime.
The teams traded scores throughout much of the third quarter until back-to-back Busby baskets cut the margin to 25-19.
Graham had the response to close the quarter with a basket and Savanna Marriott hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter before a Graham free throw made the lead 31-19.
“They are drilling into my head that even if I’m missing to keep shooting, keep shooting,” Savanna Marriott said. “It is definitely hard. … I just have to keep shooting when I’m open because shooters shoot.”
Auffert fouled out midway through the fourth quarter and that opened things up for Graham. Busby guarded the Thunder center and took a charge on her, but Graham had nine points in the fourth quarter.
“Basically, I just slowed down and was like, ‘OK, you can shoot over this girl, so don’t miss,’” Graham said.
Graham’s 21 led the Thunder while Savanna Marriott had 12, Paige Hanson had nine and Sydney Marriott had five.
Busby had 17 to lead the Jays while Auffert had nine, Hadley DeFreece had three and Jill Boswell had two.
“We are showing signs obviously of getting better,” Saxton said. “We are definitely not in basketball purgatory like we were last year. We can do some things.”
The Jays travel to Rock Port on Friday and begin the South Harrison Tournament next week. The Thunder host Stewartsville/Osborn on Friday before the Fairfax Tournament next week.
“Losing sucks,” Saxton said. “I know that it does for everybody, but I want to stay positive because we are seeing good signs moving forward.”
Nodaway Valley 46, North Andrew 41
The Thunder took third in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament last Thursday with a 46-41 win over North Andrew.
Sydney Marriott and Savanna Marriott each had 14 points to lead the Thunder. Paige Hanson and Paidyn Linville each had six while Ava Graham had five and Bella Walker had one.