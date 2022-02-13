GRAHAM, Mo. — Ava Graham wasn’t expecting to play on Friday night against Rock Port. Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes wasn’t planning on playing his star freshman either.
“I did not think I was going to play,” Graham said. “I was just there as a last resort if we needed me.”
With a struggling Rock Port (3-18) team in town for Senior Night, Barnes hoped to sit Graham out with a bruised knee that she suffered in practice. In the first half, Graham sat in the second row behind the bench, but with Rock Port leading 16-12 at halftime, she moved to the front row in the second half.
One minute and 47 seconds into the third quarter, Graham checked into the game for the first time and immediately began making up for lost time — leading the Thunder to a 31-25 victory.
“As a freshman, Ava has been our leading scorer and leading rebounder,” Barnes said. “She has been pretty invaluable to us as the year went on.
“If it wasn’t for her having a lot of heart and coming off the bench, we would have lost.”
Seconds after entering the game, Graham scored in the post to cut the lead in half at 16-14. After a free throw by the Blue Jays, Graham scored again to cut the margin to one.
“At first, it kinda hurt and then as I started to play, it got a little better,” Graham said. “Then I fell on it and thought I was out for the count. But then I had to get back up and go and play.”
To open the fourth quarter, Thunder senior Kloe Jenkins gave Nodaway Valley (16-8) its first lead since it was 7-6 with a basket to make it 18-17.
Graham added to the margin with another post move to make the lead 20-17.
“She is a fighter, she will fight through anything,” Jenkins said of Graham. “She doesn’t want to admit how much pain she is in because she doesn’t want to be out of the game since she loves it so much.”
Jenkins fouled out shortly later and Rock Port made 3-of-6 free throws to tie the game at 20-20 with five minutes left.
Graham was the answer again. Back-to-back scores for the freshman got the lead back to four with 3:22 left.
Freshman point guard Paidyn Linville hit a free throw and then Graham scored again to increase the lead to 27-20 with 2:20 left and essentially seal the game.
Rock Port was able to trim the margin to 28-25 late, but Linville came through at the foul line, making a pair to ice the game before senior Piper Hunt made one for the final 31-25 margin of victory.
“We really had to dig deep and find our heart to pull this win out,” Nodaway Valley senior Riley Linville said.
Graham led all scorers with 12 points despite playing less than half the game. Jenkins added seven points while Paidyn Linville had five, Savanna Marriott had three and Piper Hunt and Riley Linville had two each.
The Thunder celebrated Senior Night for four players with Reagan Hagey, Riley Linville, Hunt and Jenkins.
“I’m really glad that I got to play with my sister one year,” Linville said. “… Just getting to play with these girls and of course getting to play with my sister one year — I know I’ll never forget it.”
For Jenkins, the win over Rock Port on her Senior Night was special after she was injured against Rock Port as a sophomore and has always felt a rivalry with the Jays.
“Any time we play Rock Port, no matter the sport, I always get a little extra nervous,” Jenkins said. “… It felt pretty special to win against Rock Port tonight.”
The Thunder finish the regular season on Tuesday with a road trip to DeKalb. They open the Class 3, District 16 Tournament in Rosendale on Saturday as the third seed against sixth-seeded Albany at 11 a.m.