ROCK PORT, Mo. — It just seemed destined to be a good day for Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham. Not only did she throw a season-best in the shot put, but the distance sent Graham right into celebration.
The distance read was 10.53 meters. It is a new season-best for Graham, but not a personal-best. So why the celebration? Her basketball number is 53 and the distance felt like a good omen.
“It was really funny,” Graham said.
It was good enough for a championship at the meet and the fourth-farthest throw in Class 1 this season.
“I’ve been kinda working on my form and stuff,” Graham said. “So it feels really good to get it all together and be able to throw better than I have been.”
She topped a loaded field that included sixth-ranked Jenna Mason of Platte Valley, 11th-ranked Mikayla Makings of Rock Port and 15th-ranked Kara Staton of Worth County. Graham says she loves competing with that group of girls.
“It's a competition between friends and stuff,” Graham said. “It is really just nice to actually know people this year because last year, I was a freshman and didn’t really know anyone.”
Graham added a fourth-place finish in the discus.
“I think I just have to really work on my spin more,” Graham said. “I’ve been throwing really low recently. …I’m not releasing as well as I normally do.”
Other top finishes for the Thunder girls included sophomore Paige Hanson taking third in the 400-meter dash, fourth in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the long jump while Reganne Fast was fifth in the high jump and eighth in the 400-meter dash, and Briley Holladay was ninth in the javelin.
“She is coming on at a great time as well,” Hamilton said of Hanson.
For the boys, Riley Blay returned to the track for his first high-school 800-meter race since winning the state championship last season. On Saturday, Blay retook his Class 1 leading times in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs and he aimed at doing that in the 800-meter run on Tuesday.
Blay was able to win the event despite a late charge by Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, but his 2:07.21 is five seconds off the pace he won state with last season and is only fifth in the state this year. Coming off a hip injury, he is focused on improving that standing going forward.
“He wanted to be a little faster with that than where he was,” Hamilton said. “He just sets such high expectations for himself. I know he didn’t quite reach those goals that he wanted for today, but he looked good. If he is running pain-free right now, that is what we need and want at this point in the season.”
The other top marks for the boys included Clay Hanson taking third in the 200-meter dash, Dylan Walker taking fourth in the pole vault and Parker Prettyman taking fourth in the javelin.
“That is a big PR for him,” Hamilton said of Walker. “It is up a foot over the course of the season. He looked great.”
John Fuhrman was sixth and Reece Walker was seventh in the 400-meter dash. Oren Goff and Clayton Davis also added top-8 places.
The 4x200-meter relay took second and the 4x100-meter relay took third.
“The boys 4x2 looked really good,” Hamilton said. “They ran really well today.”