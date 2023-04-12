23-04-15 TrackNV Ava2.jpg
Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham throws the shot put on Tuesday in Rock Port.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ROCK PORT, Mo. — It just seemed destined to be a good day for Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham. Not only did she throw a season-best in the shot put, but the distance sent Graham right into celebration.

The distance read was 10.53 meters. It is a new season-best for Graham, but not a personal-best. So why the celebration? Her basketball number is 53 and the distance felt like a good omen.

