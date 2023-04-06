Anna

Worth County graduate Anna Gladstone has been a key part of the Northwest Missouri State track and field team this season. 

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Anna Gladstone did it all in high school at Worth County. The 3-time state champion in track and field also excelled for the Tigers on the softball diamond and basketball court.

That versatility is what made her the perfect fit for Brandon Masters’ Northwest Missouri State track and field program. Masters, a graduate of Burlingame High School in Kansas who also competed in multi-events at Emporia State, is very familiar with how the small-school experience can develop tremendous athletes.

