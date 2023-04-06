MARYVILLE, Mo. — Anna Gladstone did it all in high school at Worth County. The 3-time state champion in track and field also excelled for the Tigers on the softball diamond and basketball court.
That versatility is what made her the perfect fit for Brandon Masters’ Northwest Missouri State track and field program. Masters, a graduate of Burlingame High School in Kansas who also competed in multi-events at Emporia State, is very familiar with how the small-school experience can develop tremendous athletes.
“Athletes are maybe not as refined at the smaller schools,” Masters said. “They don’t specialize as much. They are basketball and volleyball and track and baseball and softball and that sort of thing. They have to do a lot for their school so I really love the small-town kid. Maybe that is because I was a small-town kid.”
Masters says at bigger schools, it may have been more tempting for Gladstone to specialize in one particular sport or have to pick a favorite early, but for the Tigers, she was able to play everything and excel in everything.
“Having a small-town kid that really has done so many different types of events for their school because they may be one of the best athletes in their school — well, that athlete is going to do all sports,” Masters said. “I know that they have not specialized in track and field, and it is not a year-round thing in a small town. A lot of big towns, that is all you do, you are track and field — indoor, outdoor, all summer long. There is less ability to develop those kids than a small-town kid like Anna.”
That success led to Northwest recruiting the long jump and 100-meter hurdles state champion for the heptathlon, a seven-event competition that includes the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin and 800-meter run.
“I’m going on year three at Northwest,” Gladstone said. “For the multi, in high school, I was a long jumper and hurdler, so I kinda had a couple of the events down. All I had to do was add the throws, and the sprints, and the 800 — which was probably the hardest one to add. So that was kinda how I became a multi.”
Gladstone competed last week at the Emporia State Relays. She finished fifth in the 13-athlete field. Gladstone credits Bearcat assistant coach Nikki Wetstein with helping her development.
“She kinda helps me see how each event can relate to each other with the plant step or usually your arms in each event with how it correlates to other events,” Gladstone said. “That helps a lot. … I’d say this year, everything is starting to click more. The muscle memory is a lot better.”
Gladstone’s teammate Shelby Butterfield took seventh in the event. The two heptathletes have become good friends in their time together at Northwest.
“Shelby and I have been really close ever since she joined,” Gladstone said. “We always build off each other. Whenever one of us is down, we always pick each other up.”
Butterfield and Gladstone have a big trip looming next month with the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 13 through April 15 in Azusa, California.
“With Anna, one of the hardest for her to take her to the next level is to slow her down,” Masters said. “If I gave her 3-hour practices each day, she would ‘Let’s go.’ She would love it. That is not what we need to do. She understands now: quality or quantity. She understands the mental game more than ever — understanding that in multi-events, you have to go compete and if you are terrible at that event or you are amazing at that event, that event ends and you drop that emotion and move on to the next event without emotion. You have to focus in, and do the next event.”
The season is all pointing to the MIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 5 through May 7 in Jefferson City.
The Bearcat women’s team finished 10th at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March and they are looking to continue to build on that momentum during the outdoor season. The outdoor national championships are scheduled for May 25 through May 27 in Pueblo, Colorado.
“With Anna, we have big goals,” Masters said. “... I know she’s got some PRs that she’d love to get in those individual events. But the big thing for me is to get Anna to hit a big mark at conference and score for her team. I think that is the biggest thing we can ask of her. This conference is unbelievable in the multi-events, so in order to be top-5, you probably have to knock out a person who might be going to the national championships, so it is a big deal.”