HOPKINS, Mo. — Aydan Gladstone and Jackson Runde are a tough duo for any team to slow down, and the Worth County stars proved too much for North Nodaway on Thursday night in Hopkins. The Tigers rolled to a 77-32 victory as Gladstone and Runde combined for 38 points.
It was Gladstone who got the Tigers off to a fast start in the first quarter as he scored 11 points in the opening eight minutes. The Mustangs (0-19) tried a diamond-and-one defense on him, but the senior used his size and quickness to get to the basket.
“We went into that diamond-and-one, and I matched up against him,” North Nodaway sophomore Aydan Blackford said. “Of course, he is a lot bigger than me, but you wouldn’t think he’d be so shifty until you actually guard him.”
Worth County (11-6) built a 23-10 lead after the first quarter.
North Nodaway junior Damian Dailey was able to put up six first-quarter points and mirrored some of what Gladstone did as a tall player running the floor in transition.
“He has a guard skill set,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “… He is a very developed player in a lot of ways. We just have to keep grinding and getting better night after night.”
The Tigers opened the game up with a 15-0 run to end the second quarter where Grant Cameron got loose for four 3-pointers and all of his 14 points for the game. The lead was 43-14 at halftime.
Worth County senior Jackson Runde had just five points at halftime, but the team asked the scorekeeper at the break how close Runde was to 1,000 points for his career and the senior came out on a mission in the third quarter to accomplish that feat.
Runde did just that with a 16-point quarter where he reached the 1,000-point milestone.
The fourth quarter was a running clock as the game finished with the 45-point margin. Despite the score, the Mustangs still see the growth they are making with such a young team.
“Our record doesn’t show how much we’ve improved,” Blackford said. “Like me and Coach were just saying, we are more physical, we play more as a team and we know when to be smart with the ball.
Dailey and Blackford each finished with eight points. Blackford has shifted from the shooting guard spot to being the team’s point guard as a sophomore, and he has focused on getting his teammates involved.
“Honestly, I think Aydan Blackford has been very unselfish with the ball and could probably even score more,” Trautz said. “But he is really committed to the long-term program we are trying to build here. He understands that he can’t do this by himself.”
Blackford, who missed the first portion of the season with a broken collarbone, says he is starting to find that balance as a scorer and distributor.
“Last year, I was a shooting guard and could do more of my own thing,” Blackford said. “Going to point guard, I kinda have to use more of the team, but I think I’m starting to learn when I need to score, and when I should kick it out and get my team involved.”
Brice Trimble and Mason Richardson each finished with six points for North Nodaway while Jeremiah Dobbins and Owen Martin each had two.
“When that confidence kicks in, Brice is going to be scary for a lot of teams,” Trautz said.
Runde led Worth County with 21 points. Gladstone had 17, Cameron had 14 and Tyler New had 11.
North Nodaway will look for its first win in the next three games with three opponents below .500 to end the regular season. The Mustangs travel to East Atchison (9-14) on Friday and host King City (4-12) and Union Star (2-16) next week before the district tournament begins.
“We just have to keep improving on the little things that we work on every day in practice,” Trautz said. “The wins haven’t come yet, but the wins will come.
“One of the big things we worked on this week was free throws because in games it is not translating. Tonight, we went 13-of-14 from the foul line. I love when I see those kinds of things transition from practice to games.”