23-08-10 Rugby3.jpg

Spoofhound graduate Connor Weiss plays rugby at the Nodaway County Pitch in Maryville.

 SUBMITTED

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Trey Gaudet is taking over a Nodaway County Rugby club that has a proud tradition and a lot of passion surrounding it from its alumni.

Smaller participation numbers have limited the club in recent seasons, but Gaudet is set on trying to change that as he is taking over as the team’s head coach. His solution is to start athletes’ love for the sport at a younger age.

