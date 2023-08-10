MARYVILLE, Mo. — Trey Gaudet is taking over a Nodaway County Rugby club that has a proud tradition and a lot of passion surrounding it from its alumni.
Smaller participation numbers have limited the club in recent seasons, but Gaudet is set on trying to change that as he is taking over as the team’s head coach. His solution is to start athletes’ love for the sport at a younger age.
The former Iowa Central Community College and Weber State University rugby player is beginning a youth flag rugby program in Maryville. The program is set to run on Saturday afternoons from Noon to 3 p.m. with an introduction to rugby on September 16, then the kids will split into teams and play games each Saturday until an October 14 championship tournament.
“I coached for United (United Rugby KC) in Kansas City last year,” Gaudet said. “But I’m looking to grow the sport even more towards the northwest — that is what got me to kinda start the program and get the community introduced to it.”
The championship game will be October 21 with a pizza party following.
The program is open to boys and girls ages 8-13 and is a free program. In addition to Gaudet, assistant coaches include John Kroeger, Tim Patterson and Cooper Young.
“What I plan on doing is a six-week program,” Gaudet said. “The first two weeks are introducing them to the sport of rugby and then after that, breaking up into little teams or groups and pretending like you are on an actual team and have a tournament. Then the last week will be a little championship and we are going to have fun and enjoy some pizza. It is about creating a culture and creating a family.”
For more information or to sign up, parents can contact Gaudet at 515-227-8902. The team also has an Instagram page at nodaway_county_rugby.
Gaudet is also excited to revitalize the high-school boys team, which will compete in the Missouri Youth Rugby league competing with other teams. With the season in the spring, Gaudet is planning on beginning practice each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning September 9 at the Nodaway County Rugby Pitch at 25778 Hawk Road in Maryville.
“Obviously it will be non-contact (practices), because kids will still be in football,” Gaudet said. “… Everyone plays football, basketball and baseball, but this is to get them out there and show them that there are other opportunities as far as sports go.”
Both the youth and the high school program are open to athletes from Nodaway County and outside the county.
“It is not just for Maryville kids, it is for everyone,” Gaudet said. “… Everyone who wants to come and join — we consider it a brotherhood and a family.”