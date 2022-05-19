RAVENWOOD, Mo. — St. Joseph Christian senior and Missouri Western commit Camden Lutz threw 8 2/3 1-hit innings and was the second-best pitcher on the field in Wednesday’s district championship game in Ravenwood. That was the type of high-level baseball that fans were treated to in Platte Valley’s 3-2 walk-off win in the 10th inning.
Memphis Bliley wouldn’t allow Lutz and the Lions to take the district trophy out of Nodaway County. The junior is a season for the history books with 53 innings, a 6-0 record, a 0.26 ERA and a 106-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
“That was a game for the ages,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “Honestly, those two guys. Lutz is a heck of a pitcher. He is a great player and Memphis is great in his own right too. Just to see them go at it was a great battle.”
Platte Valley junior catcher Wyatt Miller has caught a lot of pitches from Bliley, but Miller said there was something different with his friend’s performance on Wednesday.
“Out of all the games we’ve played together, this is the best game I’ve ever caught for,” Miller said.
Bliley pitched nine innings before reaching the MSHSAA-mandated 105-pitch limit. He did not allow a hit and struck out 11 with two walks in his nine innings.
“I didn’t even have to say anything to him before the game, he just knew what he had to do,” Dyer said.
On the other side, Lutz was nearly as good. The lone hit through the first nine innings occurred in the third inning when Trevor Weir poked one through the left side of the infield with one out. Two strikeouts ended that Platte Valley threat.
Bliley only had to pitch out of trouble once, but that occurred in the top of the sixth when he issued a rare walk to open the frame. After striking out the next batter, the Lions turned to small-ball and Bliley had an error on the bunt attempt which allowed the Lions to get runners on second and third with one out.
“All I said to him was ‘forget about it,’” Miller said. “We have a spectacular defense behind us, forget about that one, we will get the next one.”
Bliley struck out the next batter then issued the second of his two walks with an intentional pass to Lutz. Jacob Clabaugh connected on what looked to be destined for a bloop hit to left field, but sophomore Alex Mattson charged hard and the former infielder made a diving grab to preserve the game and the no-hitter.
“Our defense played spectacular tonight,” Bliley said.
The standard seven innings passed without much of a thought as both crowds realized the run scoring wasn’t going to happen until Bliley and Lutz reached their pitch limit.
“I was at shortstop and I heard my coach say ‘Memphis, you are at 100,’” Platte Valley senior Tyler Vongkhamchanh said. “When I heard that, my stomach kinda dropped. Memphis looked at him and he shook his head. Memphis understood the assignment and what he had to do. He just went out there and finished that inning.”
Lutz did that one out before Bliley, and Nick Orschlen came into the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and was able to draw a pop out to end the inning.
With Bliley catching and Lutz at shortstop for the 10th inning, the ballgame changed. Platte Valley went to Miller to pitch. He caught the first nine innings in the heat and knew he wouldn’t have his normal stuff, but also knew his team’s season depended on him.
“Nine innings of catching wears a person out, so when I went out there, I knew I had to pitch the best that I could,” Miller said.
Miller got the first two outs of the inning, but the Lions had 3-straight hits from their 7-8-9 hitters and scored two runs to grab a lead. Miller induced a ground out to end the frame.
“You knew he was exhausted,” Bliley said. “The heat out here — he was tired, but he knew it was his turn.”
The mindset coming off the field was simple. Platte Valley had to take advantage of the Lions’ bullpen or else their season was over.
“Forget about that one, let’s go hit,” Miller said of the message in the dugout.
They had the right two guys up first with Bliley and Miller. Bliley worked a walk and Miller hit a sharp single to left.
After a fly out, Bliley cut the lead in half on the base paths. The junior stole third and when the ball got away from the third baseman, Bliley scored and courtesy runner Carter Luke went to second.
“It was a pretty ugly slide, but I got up, picked my glasses up and I saw the ball in the outfield so I just took off for home,” Bliley said.
Orshlen got a strikeout to push Platte Valley to their final out, but that out never came. Justin Miller drew a walk and Trevor Weir hit a grounder to third. Weir fired out of the box and the sprinter for the Platte Valley track and field team put pressure on Logan Hubble’s throw. The throw was off and went past the first baseman allowing Luke to score and keep Platte Valley’s season alive.
“I’ve honestly never had that much excitement going through me,” Vongkhamchanh said. “When Carter Luke scored, I was just going crazy and I was ready to do it.”
Next up was the only senior in a Platte Valley uniform, Vongkhamchanh. The transfer student from New York had to sit out last season after moving to Nodaway County, but has filled a key role for Platte Valley this year, playing shortstop when Bliley is either pitching or catching.
“Probably one of the best experiences of my life — coming in here,” Vongkhamchanh said. “New team. It was just amazing.”
Vongkhamchanh put his 13-letter name in Platte Valley lore as he connected on a 1-2 pitch and ripped it into left field for the walk-off hit. Justin Miller sprinted across the plate and Platte Valley jumped into the sectional round of the state tournament.
“The pitch before that, before I got that hit, was low and outside, so I knew if I got that same pitch, I was going to have to swing at it,” the senior said. “It came in and I did my thing.”
On Monday, Platte Valley will play the winner of Thursday’s District 15 championship game in Eagleville between top-seeded Princeton and second-seeded King City. Platte Valley has a 28-11 win over King City this season and a 12-2 win over Princeton. A win would put them into the state quarterfinals next Wednesday against the winner of North Shelby and Green City.
“This part of the year, we like to say ‘we get to practice tomorrow,’ and that is what we are happy about,” Dyer said. “We get to come back together after school and play another game.”