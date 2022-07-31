ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Johnny Coy has experienced what people in Maryville have had to deal with playing against Ty Hilsabeck and Noah Bodenhausen on the baseball diamond. Coy assures Bearcat fans that having them in your dugout is a lot more fun than looking across at them.
Coy has gotten a first-hand look at what Hilsabeck, a Savannah graduate, can do in big games. He faced the Savannah ace many times as a coach at Benton High School.
“I’m tired of coaching against those guys,” Coy joked. “I’m glad they are graduated.”
His familiarity with Hilsabeck made it an easy decision when Coy needed to send out a starter for Saturday’s do-or-die Game 3 of the the MINK League Championship Series against Joplin.
“Oh man, I’ve been watching Ty since he was a freshman — coaching against him at Benton,” Coy said. “He has always been a big-game pitcher. … It was a no-brainer for us to go with Ty Game 3. He performed just how we hoped he would and that will go down as one of the more clutch performances in Mustang history.”
Hilsabeck did his part in delivering a 11-1 victory and the Mustangs’ third-straight MINK League championship. The incoming Northwest Missouri State freshman shined with his future coach Darin Loe watching from just beyond the third-base dugout.
“We knew once we won Game 2 that it was over because we were going to win Game 3 at Phil Welch,” Hilsabeck said. “It was awesome.”
Hilsabeck threw six innings, allowing just six hits and one run. He struck out four and walked three.
“He was good when he got here, but he changed his grip on a couple pitches,” Coy said. “He has learned a lot from these college kids. I’ve seen him make huge strides from his high school season in just two months. I’m sure he is going to do really good things at Northwest.”
In his first season with St. Joseph, Hilsabeck finished with a 2.51 ERA in a team-high 43 innings.
“I got a little introduction to college baseball, so I’m a lot more confident going into next year,” Hilsabeck said.
While Hilsabeck was doing his thing on the mound, his former and future teammate Bodenhausen was sparking the offense.
“I had a lot of confidence in Ty before the game,” Bodenhausen said. “I knew he was going to come out here and get the job done.”
Bodenhausen graduated from Savannah, spent two years at North Central Missouri College where he hit .360 and is transferring to Northwest this year. He got the Mustangs offense started with a double to lead off the bottom of the first.
“We got a nice little pipeline from Savannah High School these last couple years where we seem to get a ton of them and they all seem to perform really well,” Coy said. “That just goes to show how they were raised. They were raised to be super tough and never give up when they’re down.”
Bodenhausen came in to score on a Jack Wagner RBI, the first of eight RBI for the Kansas Jayhawk. The run put St. Joseph in front 1-0.
Joplin battled back to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the third, but Bodenhausen made sure they didn’t take the lead. His outfield assist cut down a run at the plate and prompted a Joplin player to yell at his coach that he was running them into outs.
“I knew our only shot was at 4 for the guy running from first, so I turned and threw it to Michael Paul and he made a great throw to throw the guy out,” Bodenhausen said.
Coy heard no such complaints from his guys as the Mustangs retook the lead in the fourth inning. Bodenhausen singled and scored with the big hit being a 2-run single from Wagner.
The Mustangs added on with four more runs in the sixth powered by a 3-run home run by Wagner and then ended it with Wagner’s 2-run single in seventh with Bodenhausen scoring the walk-off run and kicking off the dogpile on Wagner.
“Once we got those four other runs to make it 9-1, I felt the run rule coming,” Bodenhausen said.
Wagner finished 3-for-3 with a walk and eight RBI. Bodenhausen was 2-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored.
The Mustangs earned their way to the final with a 5-2 win on Tuesday over Clarinda in a battle of the top-2 records in the league. Bearcat rising senior Max Spitzmiller pitched the Mustangs to that win with six innings of 1-run, 3-hit baseball.
The Mustangs then dropped Game 1 of the best-of-3 series with Joplin 7-3, but won Game 2 6-5 to set up the winner-take-all Game 3.
Ryan Koski, Spitzmiller, Hilsabeck and Bodenhausen will all be teammates again next season at Northwest.
“It is like a second home today so it feels great,” Bodenhausen said of Maryville.