OREGON, Mo. — With two of the best teams in the 275 Conference going at it on Friday night in Oregon, the North Nodaway Mustangs could not have drawn up a worse start.
The Mustangs (5-2) did not score for the first seven minutes and 58 seconds of the game and spotted South Holt (4-2) to a 13-0 lead before Mustang sophomore Saryn Brown beat the first-quarter buzzer to get her team on the board.
“Two things: We need to be confident in ourselves first before we can be confident as a team,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “We have a lot of inconsistencies there and that is something we’ve been talking about. If you aren’t confident in something, we have to get in the gym and get confident in it. That is more on their own time, not just practice time.
“And then the other thing is being accountable for yourself as well as the team. We had a lot of mistakes and I don’t know that we were exactly in the pointing fingers stage, but we were not saying ‘I could have done this better.’ I think we did a much better job of jumping on in the second half and playing that way.”
South Holt wasted no time getting momentum back with 6-straight points to expand the lead 19-2. The Knights kept that margin until the third quarter when star guard Rayleigh Guyer hit a 3-pointer for a 30-13 lead.
“Go into games, know who we are and have our confidence,” North Nodaway junior Jacquelyn Cline explained what she thinks needs to change to avoid slow starts. “Our confidence wasn’t there at the beginning of this game.”
The Mustangs finally got their rhythm to end the third quarter with an 8-0 which included a steal and layup by senior Saylor Brown followed by Saylor Brown hitting a corner 3-pointer.
Saryn Brown matched her sister’s finish to the third quarter with 5-straight points of her own to begin the fourth quarter. Her old-fashioned 3-point play cut the lead to 30-26 and capped a 13-0 Mustang run.
“To make it a game, we just tried to get back into it and crawl back little by little and just go harder than we were,” Saryn Brown said.
Guyer ended the run with 4-straight points to extend the margin to eight points. After the teams traded baskets, Saryn Brown scored 4-straight points of her own to cut the margin to 36-32 with 90 seconds left.
Guyer and the Knights bled the clock and with 36 seconds left the senior scored to push the lead to six.
South Holt fouled Saryn Brown on the next trip and she made both foul shots with 20 seconds left.
South Holt inbounded the ball to sophomore Abby Sipes who was scoreless and 0-for-2 from the foul line including an air ball, but the Mustangs couldn’t get to her on time and she got the ball to Guyer. The two of them ran 12 seconds off the clock before North Nodaway could foul.
“We need to be more aware of the time that is left,” Jackson said. “There were a couple times that we could have gotten a shot off quicker. But, like I said, I think confidence is our biggest thing right now.”
Guyer missed the front end of the 1-and-1 and Cline went coast to coast for a layup, but time expired as the ball went through the net with the Mustangs falling short 38-36.
Saryn Brown led the Mustangs with 15 including 11 in the fourth quarter. Saylor Brown had nine points and Lauren Herndon and Cline each had six.
“Saryn is our workhorse,” Jackson said. “You can give her any challenge and she is going to step up to it and probably exceed your expectations.”
Guyer had 18 points for the Knights while Chloe Prussman had eight and Mylee Prussman and Riley Schroeder each had six.
The Mustangs will play their final game before the New Year on Tuesday when they host Stewartsville/Osborn (4-3).