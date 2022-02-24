MOUND CITY, Mo. — Wednesday’s district semifinals was always going to be a clash of styles.
North Nodaway is a team which doesn’t play a traditional post without one on its roster, but has made it work this season with ability to work off the dribble and timely 3-point shooting. South Holt is known throughout northwest Missouri as one of the most physical teams around.
Determining who would get the district championship shot against top-ranked Platte Valley would come down to what style of basketball prevailed. After 32 minutes of hard-nosed basketball, South Holt will get that chance after a 39-38 victory.
“I just got done telling them, they are the toughest team around,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said of her message to her team. “We might not be the biggest, we might not be the strongest, but we can get knocked down 15 times in a game and we are bouncing back up and ready for more. And that is across the board. We embraced the physicality tonight and we never turned down from it.”
The Knights set the tone early with their press setting the table for their offense and a Zoey Prussman 3-pointer staked the second-seeded Knights to a 11-4 lead.
North Nodaway’s Brown sisters had the response to close the quarter. Senior Saylor Brown knocked down a 3-pointer and sophomore Saryn Brown broke the press twice in a row for layups after South Holt missed 4-straight free throws. Saryn Brown’s second bucket tied the score at 11-11 going into the second quarter.
“I told them at the beginning of the game, give 150 percent tonight, and Saryn did that if not more,” Jackson said. “She has grown a lot this year and I couldn’t be more proud of the way she has ended the season.”
South Holt took command again to start the second quarter with an 8-1 run. The Brown sisters each hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to trim the lead to 19-18 with Saylor and Saryn Brown each having nine points to account for the entire Mustangs offense.
North Nodaway leading scorer Jacquelyn Cline, who was the focus of the Knights’ physicality most of the evening, got into the action late in the half with four points including a layup in traffic with nine seconds left to put the Mustangs up 22-19.
“I think we just kinda read how the refs were going to call the game and had to learn to play their game, and play a lot more physical than we normally do,” Cline said.
South Holt got the ball to half court where star guard Rayleigh Guyer and North Nodaway sophomore crashed into each other. The whistle blew with fractions of a second on the clock with the rare foul being called on a half-court heave.
Guyer made 1-of-3 foul shots, and cut the lead to 22-20 at the break. The Knights shot just 11-of-24 from the foul line for the game, but got to the line more than twice as often as North Nodaway, who was 7-of-11.
Saylor Brown continued to shine in the third quarter with a spin move in the lane for a layup and when South Holt answered with a basket, she knocked down another 3-pointer for a 27-22 lead.
“She definitely showed that she was willing to step up her senior season and give it her all,” Cline said.
South Holt scored the final six points of the third quarter, but Saylor Brown opened the fourth quarter with a basket to even the score at 29-29.
After South Holt made 1-of-2 free throws, Cline hit a 3-pointer for the lead. South Holt answered with 5-straight points from Abby Sipes.
With 2:30 left, Saryn Brown scored on the interior to cut the Knights lead to one. Mustang junior Ellaina Renfro was fouled and went to the line for a 1-and-1. The fifth starter for the Mustangs has served as a glue player all season and had scored just eight points all season in 23 games.
Renfro knocked down both shots to give North Nodaway the lead back at 36-35.
“Mental toughness,” Jackson said. “She (Renfro) is physically tough, mentally tough. She can get hit by a train and still get up and hit those free throws. I never lost faith in her in that moment. I knew she was going to knock them down.”
Prussman got to the foul line on the other end and while the rest of the team was 7-of-20 from the line, she was 4-of-4. Her two shots put the Knights back ahead 37-36.
After an empty possession for the Mustangs, the Knights were inbounding with 30 seconds left in an obvious foul situation to extend the game, but instead of a common foul, an intentional foul was called, awarding South Holt two free throws and the ball.
Guyer missed both foul shots, but with the ball back, North Nodaway was forced to foul again. This time, it was just called a common foul and Guyer went back to the line for two more tries. She made 1-of-2 to put the Knights up 38-37.
The Mustangs needed to have an answer and Herndon provided it with her first points of the game to tie it at 38-38.
The Knights were able to draw another whistle and Guyer went back to the charity stripe with nine seconds left. She missed the first and made the second to give South Holt a 39-38 lead.
The Mustangs attempted to push the ball down the floor to Saryn Brown, but the ball was knocked away and South Holt was able to run out the clock.
Saylor Brown led all scorers with 16 points in her final game in a North Nodaway uniform.
“For four years, she has met nothing but adversity,” Jackson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of that kid.”
Saryn Brown added 11 points while Cline had seven, and Herndon and Renfro each had two.
Zoey Prussman had 12 for South Holt while Sipes had 10. Riley Schroeder, Cholee Prussman and Guyer each had five points, despite Guyer going 3-of-13 from the free-throw line. Mylee Prussman added two points.
South Holt will play Platte Valley on Friday at 6 p.m., for the district title. A week ago, Platte Valley beat South Holt 59-19.
North Nodaway will go into next season with four returning starters — Cline, Saryn Brown, Herndon and Renfro — as well as sixth-man Kelsey Barcus.
“It just makes us even more hungry for next year,” Cline said of the loss.