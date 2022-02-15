GLENWOOD, Iowa — Platte Valley did not need to schedule Monday’s game in Glenwood, Iowa. The team was riding a 52-game winning streak. They are the top-ranked team in Missouri’s Class 1.
However, Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen knew his team could learn a lot from going up to Glenwood to face the No. 2 ranked Class 4A in Iowa and a school with an enrollment of over 600 in grades 9-12.
“When we talked about team goals, we didn’t talk about winning a bunch of them in a row,” Pedersen said. “I know the girls wanted that, but I felt like as a coach, it is my job to prepare them for what they might see. We’ve got really high expectations and goals, and we are hoping to play some teams similar to a team of this caliber.”
The players for Platte Valley appreciated the opportunity.
“I think that it was just great for us to have a game going into the postseason where every possession matters,” Platte Valley sophomore Maggie Collins said. “Sometimes when we have our games that are on our schedule, we can’t always say that about every possession. Tonight, it was a really good test for us.”
Platte Valley finished Monday’s game with more made field goals than the Rams, but the free-throw line proved to be the difference in a 64-49 win for Glenwood. Glenwood finished the game 22-of-26 from the charity stripe while Platte Valley was 5-for-7.
The 52-game winning streak ties Platte Valley for seventh in MSHSAA history.
“It kinda sucks because nobody ever wants to lose, but I think we will take a lot of good things from it and we will build off of it, learn and get better,” Platte Valley junior Sarah Langford said.
After Glenwood senior Abby Hughes put the Rams up 5-2 with a 3-pointer, Collins began to take the game over with her post game. Going against 6-foot-3 Brynlee Arnold for Glenwood, Collins had to use her quickness to find points.
“I saw a lot from Maggie,” Pedersen said. “She made some really good moves early. It was a situation where she couldn’t just use her jumping ability and size to go jump and get a rebound, she had to use really good positioning as well. I saw her adjust.”
A Collins layup followed by a Jaclyn Pappert 3-pointer and a Collins free throw had Platte Valley up 8-5. The teams traded baskets, but then the Ram march to the foul line began to end the first quarter. Glenwood made 5-of-6 foul shots for their last five points of the period.
Platte Valley was able to score four points in that stretch with buckets by sophomore Brylie Angle and Collins. The Platte Valley lead at the end of the first quarter was 14-12.
Arnold and Collins battled to begin the second quarter. Arnold scored to tie the game, but Collins came right back with a basket. Arnold, a 20.5 percent 3-point shooter this season, then buried back-to-back 3-pointers with a Collins basket in between.
“She is a good player,” Collins said. “After she hit those threes, that just proves that she is a more diverse player than I thought coming in. Just playing against her was good for me because I had to guard her in the post where she had inches on me, and on the perimeter where she could drive and shoot.”
Angle scored on an offensive rebound to tie the game back up at 20-20. Arnold scored again to give Glenwood a 26-22 lead, but Collins answered with 4-straight points to tie the game again.
South Dakota State commit Jenna Hopp scored the next four points with a basket and a pair of free throws for a 30-26 lead, but Pappert beat the halftime buzzer with a runner in the lane to trim the margin to 30-28.
Langford drew the assignment on the Division-I commit and held her under her season average of 16.1 points per game, but acknowledged after the game how tough Hopp was to guard.
“We knew coming in that she was going to be good, because they are a Class 4 team,” Langford said. “Just coming in, we knew we’d have to play lockdown defense on her.”
Collins tied the game to begin the third quarter off a feed from Stephanie Turpin, but the rest of the quarter belonged to the Rams. It was a 15-2 run in the third quarter for the Rams sparked by trips to the foul line for Madison Camden and Hopp.
“Especially when the other team is on a run, every possession matters,” Pedersen said. “We had possessions where we were fatigued and we had mental mistakes. Those mental mistakes with a team of that caliber that we are playing, you can’t let that happen.”
Pedersen saw fatigue from his team which hasn’t had a four-quarter tight game all season.
“We got tired and we got into a little bit of foul trouble,” Pedersen said. “That is part of the game. That is my fault that we got tired. I’m going to wear that one. I need to have them in a little better condition this time of the year, but we have a little bit of time for that.”
The lead was 45-32 after three quarters. Langford sliced the margin to 47-37 with a 3-point play, but Platte Valley was never able to cut the margin to single digits again.
Collins finished as the game’s leading scorer with 19 points while Angle added 15 points. For both Collins and Angle, it is their first loss in basketball in either middle school or high school.
“I’m definitely sad and frustrated about it, but at the same time, it was good for us to learn,” Angle said. “We are going to learn from this game a lot and I think it is going to help us, moving forward and going on to state.”
Pappert added eight points for Platte Valley while Langford had three and Aubrey Mattson and Turpin each had two.
Glenwood had four in double figures with Hughes scoring 16, Hopp having 15, Arnold adding 14 and Camden having 13.
Platte Valley finishes up the regular season with a home game against South Holt on Tuesday and a road trip to Stewartsville/Osborn on Thursday. They will play in the Class 1, District 16 Tournament as the top seed next week in Mound City.
“This loss is just going to fuel the fire,” Collins said. “This is just the push that we need to push us right into the postseason.”