Worth County senior Jase Latham throws the shot put on Friday in Tarkio. Latham won the event. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

TARKIO, Mo. — Worth County sophomore Eva Engel and Mound City junior Ava Barnes have had an interesting dynamic this season as the two top pole vaulters in Class 1 who also go head-to-head in nearly every meet they attend.

Engel leads Class 1 with a personal-best vault of 3.4 meters while Barnes is second at 3.2 meters and third place is at 2.88 meters. Despite each needing to knock each other off for a state championship, the two have maintained a good friendship.

