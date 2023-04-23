TARKIO, Mo. — Worth County sophomore Eva Engel and Mound City junior Ava Barnes have had an interesting dynamic this season as the two top pole vaulters in Class 1 who also go head-to-head in nearly every meet they attend.
Engel leads Class 1 with a personal-best vault of 3.4 meters while Barnes is second at 3.2 meters and third place is at 2.88 meters. Despite each needing to knock each other off for a state championship, the two have maintained a good friendship.
“It kinda pushes me a lot harder, but still we are like a family,” Engel said. “We got to cheer each other on, but still have the need to keep going.”
Engel cleared 3.05 meters on a windy Friday afternoon at the Indian Relays in Tarkio to edge Barnes. Engel has cleared at least three meters in every meet this season.
“You just have to get past that mental block,” Engel said. “If it is windy out, you gotta get past it. You just gotta get past it. If it’s cold out, you gotta be like, ‘It’s so warm out, we love it.’ I have poles that I don’t like, but I gotta get past that too, so I’m like, ‘Oh, I love this pole,’ but I don’t like it."
Barnes and Engel exchanged a hug following the meet as they each will see plenty more of each other leading up to the state championships in a month.
“Last year, she always beat me,” Engel said. “This year, I am just all about sportsmanship. You gotta have good sportsmanship. I just think of vault as just this big old family.”
Junior Brooklyn Richardson won the 100-meter dash with a personal-best 13.44, running the race for the first time since March 23 at the Worth County Early Bird. Emma Spencer took third with a 13.63. She was also fourth in the long jump.
Other top finishes for the girls included Kara Staton taking second in the discus, Riley Ridge taking second in the high jump, ZeeAnna Gladstone taking fourth in the triple jump and the 4x100-meter relay team taking second.
For the Tiger boys, seniors Levi Cassavaugh and Jase Latham earned titles. Cassavaugh won the 400-meter dash with a 53.21 and Latham won the shot put with a 14.52-meter mark.
Junior Elias Alarcon was second in the discus and third in the shot put. Landon Moser was third in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump while Andrew Griffin was third in the triple jump.
John Galanakis was fourth in both the high jump and 110-meter hurdles. Lucas Frisch was second in the 300-meter hurdles and Ethan Frese was fourth in the 200-meter dash. The Tigers were second in both the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays.
The Tigers will compete Tuesday in the Bulldog Relays in Stanberry before going to Mound City for the Panther Relays next Friday and the GRC Championships the following Tuesday.