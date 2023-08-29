23-08-31 XC PV Mya2.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley's Mya Wray runs at Tuesday's Spoofhound Invitational on Northwest Missouri State's campus. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The nerves of a season-opener don’t go away. Platte Valley sophomore Mya Wray won two state championships last spring. Last fall, she ran the fastest cross-country time in Class 1 while leading her team to a state championship. But with all that big-meet experience, the first meet jitters still hit.

“I was super nervous coming into this, which probably sounds weird coming from me — but it being my sophomore year and having a really good freshman year, I just felt like I had a lot to live up to this year,” Wray explained.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags