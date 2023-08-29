MARYVILLE, Mo. — The nerves of a season-opener don’t go away. Platte Valley sophomore Mya Wray won two state championships last spring. Last fall, she ran the fastest cross-country time in Class 1 while leading her team to a state championship. But with all that big-meet experience, the first meet jitters still hit.
“I was super nervous coming into this, which probably sounds weird coming from me — but it being my sophomore year and having a really good freshman year, I just felt like I had a lot to live up to this year,” Wray explained.
Running fast quickly put those jitters to rest though as she wasted no time going right to the front of the 37-runner field and leading the group on their 5,000-meter journey around the west end of Northwest Missouri State’s campus. She finished with a 21:23.66, which isn’t near her personal-best from last year, but was well over a minute ahead of Rock Port’s Norah Watkins in second.
“I hadn’t really set a huge goal for today — just to improve from my time last year and I did that,” Wray said.
Wray wasn’t the only Nodaway County girl to be among the first to cross the finish line as three of her teammates earned medals and two of them joined her in the top six.
Sophomore Allison Riley finished third with a 23:20.93 as she begins a season where she has moved up to become the team’s No. 2 runner, a spot her sister Andrea Riley filled last season. Sophomore Mylie Holtman finished sixth with a 24:32.71.
“Our team ran outstanding today,” Wray said. “I was really impressed. When I was finished and turned around and saw Mylie, Emalee and Allison all coming in just a few minutes from each other, that made me feel really happy.”
Emalee Langford, the two-sport athlete of Platte Valley sophomore quartet, picked up a medal herself with a 15th-place finish and a 26:24.8.
The surprise to many outside the Spoofhound program inside the top-5 was Maryville junior Nyah Davis. The junior hasn’t run cross-country since middle school, but made her return to the course on Tuesday.
“I did it my seventh and eighth grade years, but then I stopped to do some soccer,” Davis said. “Then I came back and woah, it’s a struggle. It’s intense. I forget how intense it is. Oh my.”
Coach Rodney Bade says that he knew Davis would be successful if she gave the sport another try.
“She is just a competitor,” Bade said. “We knew that. We’ve been trying to get her to come back out for a couple years. … I saw it in middle school too — the competitive spirit of her. She gets in the race and kinda just looks at these girls and says ‘you are not going to beat me.’ And she just does it. I thought she ran a really good race.”
Davis ran with Riley much of the race and ended up settling into fifth-place and holding off Holtman’s late charge. She finished with 24:21.97.
“I think this will help me understand how fast I should go at the beginning and how I should pace myself,” Davis said. “I am just glad this is a good start for me and as long as I keep up with this, I’ll be proud.”
Behind Davis, the Spoofhounds fielded three other runners as last season’s standouts Katherine Pohren and Meah Schommer work their way back from illness and injury.
State-qualifying returner Ellie Parsons finished 21st while Caroline Pohren was 30th and Tallyn Haer was 36th.
“I was super happy,” Davis said. “I was just so proud of them because we all were really nervous at the beginning.”