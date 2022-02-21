COLUMBIA, Mo. — When deep playoff runs are the norm, Northwest Missouri State football coaches tend to have to find other times than the fall to scout potential future Bearcats.
“The blessing of coaching football at Northwest Missouri State is that we play late, and the curse is the same,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. “So guys have to have a little bit of vision.”
This means taking in a lot of high-school sporting events besides football. One of Wright’s favorite recruiting stories came when he was an assistant on Mel Tjeerdsma’s staff. Wright wanted to convince Tjeerdsma to offer a high-school receiver.
It was a busy time for Wright as he and his wife were expecting their second child, Kate. It was also during a typical Midwest blizzard, but Wright was determined to get Tjeerdsma to take a look at this receiver in a basketball game.
“It was actually the due date of my second daughter, Kate,” Wright said with a laugh. “It was in the middle of an ice storm, and my wife said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ And I said, “Yeah, we are going to be alright. He is a really good player.’”
Tjeerdsma didn’t take long to be impressed by what the football player for Durant High School did on the basketball floor.
That player went on to become probably the most explosive receiver in Bearcat history and catch a certain 26-yard touchdown in 2009 which ended up being the difference in the national championship game.
And the first time Mel Tjeerdsma ever saw Jake Soy in person was in a basketball uniform. Plus, Kate didn’t arrive until two weeks after the basketball game, so it worked out for Coach Wright as well.
“We went up to Regina High School and watched Jake Soy dunk a basketball within the first three minutes of the game, and Mel turned to me and he said, ‘Yeah, that guy can play here,’” Wright recalled. “Those are the things you look for. You just look for guys who are competitors.”
While skill players like Soy often translate on the basketball court, the guys who win games in the trenches often spend their winters on the wrestling mat.
In the case of five of the members of the 2022 Bearcat recruiting class, they spent the past weekend at their respective state tournaments. For Harrison Merriman, Trevor Taylor and Will Berendzen, that was in Columbia, Missouri. For Trevion Traylor, it was Little Rock, Arkansas. For Chance Symons, it was Omaha, Nebraska.
“You look for guys who want to compete and put themselves out there,” Wright said. “It is just fun to watch guys who want to be placed in those situations, because obviously we are going to put them in those situations in their time here.”
Traylor was crowned the Arkansas Class 5A state champion at 285 pounds with all four of his matches ending in falls. Three of the future Northwest defensive lineman’s matches ended 62 seconds or less.
“Football and wrestling blend together very well, particularly at the line of scrimmage,” Wright explained. “Any time that I recruit a defensive lineman in particular, you understand leverage, you understand balance, you understand hand fighting — those are all things that are pretty critical to being successful as a defensive lineman.”
All three of the Missouri products capped their wrestling careers with a state medal.
Merriman, an offensive line recruit, rolled his way into the Class 2 285-pound finals. All three of his matches ended in the first period via pin — the first two lasted a combined 38 seconds.
“Wrestling has been my backbone for football,” Merriman said. “From getting into a stance to firing out and being explosive, it all comes from wrestling.”
Merriman ended up finishing second in the state with a sudden-victory loss in the finals and finished his season 41-2.
On the football field, Wright says that Merriman embodies what one would expect from a champion wrestler and an offensive lineman.
“He just mauls people, literally,” Wright said. “He envelops people. He is big. He is physical. He likes that particle aspect of playing on the line of scrimmage. Obviously that is why he is so successful as a wrestler. He just understands how to move people. And as a sidebar, he has the best haircut in Missouri right now.”
Merriman says the mullet he sports and Wright admires is something that he began crafting in the fifth grade.
“One day in fifth grade, I was just like I’m going to start a mullet and I’ve basically had it since,” Merriman said.
Merriman made his visit to Northwest alongside another future Bearcat with Berendzen and although they didn’t know each other before then, the two football-playing wrestlers hit it off right away and will be roommates this fall in Maryville.
“It is just easy when you get two wrestlers, they automatically connect and I can already tell it is going to be a fun year with him next year,” Merriman said.
Berendzen fills a key role that Wright wanted to address in this recruiting class. The 182-pounder is a long snapper for Jefferson City High School.
“It is one of those things that nobody notices until everybody notices,” Wright said of long-snapping. “… Just a really tough kid. Comes from a really great family. He is a kid that I like his competitive nature.”
Long-snapping is something Berendzen takes very seriously.
“It is really cool and it has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Berendzen said of playing college football.
Wrestling is also something he takes great pride in, finishing his senior year with a 46-2 record and a fourth-place finish in Class 3.
Lee’s Summit North’s Trevor Taylor added to the medal count with a fifth-place showing at 285 pounds in Class 4. The future Bearcat offensive lineman finished his season at 44-11 and with his first trip to the podium.
“It is definitely something I’ve ready for, excited for and worked forever for, really,” Taylor said of playing college football. “I’m pumped.”
In Nebraska, it was Symons’ first season as a wrestler and he qualified for the state tournament. It wasn’t his first trip to a state event though as the Scottsbluff High School product and future Bearcat defensive lineman is a state champion in rodeo as a team roper.
The five wrestlers make up just part of the 35-man recruiting class the Bearcats are excited to see on campus in the fall.