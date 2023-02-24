Paidyn

Nodaway Valley sophomore Paidyn Linville puts up a shot on Thursday night in Rosendale. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

ROSENDALE, Mo. — Fouls are a part of the game. Thursday night in the Class 2 District 16 semifinal game, the number of fouls called on the Nodaway Valley Thunder and East Atchison Wolves outnumbered the number of minutes played in the game. Five players fouled out in in the Wolves 56-48 win over the Thunder.

“They had a good defensive plan, I just feel like they won because we got in foul trouble and they’re taller than us,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said. “It’s not because they have more heart or they’re a better team. I keep repeating, they’re (Nodaway Valley) are five-foot, and they give all they got.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags