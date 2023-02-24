ROSENDALE, Mo. — Fouls are a part of the game. Thursday night in the Class 2 District 16 semifinal game, the number of fouls called on the Nodaway Valley Thunder and East Atchison Wolves outnumbered the number of minutes played in the game. Five players fouled out in in the Wolves 56-48 win over the Thunder.
“They had a good defensive plan, I just feel like they won because we got in foul trouble and they’re taller than us,” Nodaway Valley coach Mitch Barnes said. “It’s not because they have more heart or they’re a better team. I keep repeating, they’re (Nodaway Valley) are five-foot, and they give all they got.”
The first quarter was anything, but neat for either team. The Thunder forced five turnovers in the first quarter, but the aggressive defense led to three fouls in the first five minutes for Sydney Marriott.
In spite of being outsized by the trio of six-footers for East Atchison, Nodaway Valley had its way in the paint in the opening quarter. While the Thunder only managed seven points on the offensive end, they played their best quarter of the night on the other end of the court — holding the Wolves to three points.
Natalie Hedlund cut the lead to two with a layup one minute into the quarter. Just a minute and a half into the quarter, both teams were in the bonus. The two teams struggled from the line in the second quarter, making just five of the quarter’s 13 free-throw attempts.
The Wolves tied the game at eight with 4:40 left in the half, but 4-straight points from sophomore Paige Hanson extended the Thunder lead back out to four with 2:50 left in the half. Hanson led Nodaway Valley with six of its 13 points in the first half.
The Wolves made their first run of the game with just over a minute left in the half. Claire Martin began the 7-1 run with East Atchison’s first three-pointer of the game, then a three-point play from Hedlund gave the Wolves their first lead of the game with 46 seconds left in the half.
Sydney Marriott and Graham each went into halftime with four fouls each. East Atchison held the leading scorers from Tuesday night to just three combined points in the first half.
“I felt good about the way things started, then we got in a little foul trouble there at the end of the half,” Barnes said. “But there’s three of them that are six-foot, and that created some problems for us.”
The two teams found their rhythm on offense coming out of halftime with each team scoring more points in the third quarter than they did in the in the first half. The Wolves took advantage of the Thunder defense after Graham fouled out at the 6:32 mark with an 11-6 that gave them a 30-21 lead.
Sydney Marriott made her first field goal of the game at the 2:01 mark and then added her second on the Thunder’s next possession and six total in the quarter. But it was Hedlund’s 11-point quarter that helped the Wolves to a 36-27 going into the fourth quarter.
East Atchison held a double-digit lead for most of the fourth quarter. Nodaway Valley got to within seven after Sydney Marriott turned her steal into a 3-pointer. The two teams were called for 26 of the game’s 44 fouls in the second half.
Sydney Marriott scored 17 of her 18 team-leading points in the second half. Paidyn Linville finished second on the team with eight points.
The Thunder finished with a 19-9 record, the most wins for either school since 2014. Nodaway Valley will return its entire roster next season and will still be a young team with just one upperclassman on the roster.
“We’re probably not getting any taller and so we had the conversation with them that we have to put in the time and play smarter,” Barnes said. “We’ve got to be better shooters and we have to be better defenders. I think we can get better, it’ll just take time.”