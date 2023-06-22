MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Spoofhound’s career doesn’t begin his ninth-grade year in Maryville. Youth sports have been critical to the success of the Spoofhound football program over the years.
“We are a community that is one high school,” Spoofhound coach Matt Webb said. “… The youth program and the way kids grow up in our community, there is one place to be on Friday night and that is the Hound Pound.”
Kort Watkins began playing flag football in first grade — then in fifth grade, he graduated to bantam football before eventually moving into middle school and high school.
“I’ve always loved the sport of football,” Watkins said. “It is just something that I love playing. I played all the way through, as long as I could.”
Watkins’ high-school career was a similar steady rise as he became a Third Team All-State offensive lineman as a junior — paving the way for Tyler Siemer to become an All-State running back with Caden Stoecklein, Drew Spire and Cooper Loe all running for their share of yardage too.
This past season, the Spoofhounds underwent a shift offensively with Derek Quinlin stepping in at quarterback and the offense passing the ball more than the Hounds have in years. The changes in roles were obvious for the skill players, but for the linemen, it meant less run blocking and more pass protection.
Watkins didn’t miss a beat as he protected Quinlin’s blind side and helped lead the new-look offense. The rest of the state took notice of Watkins’ dominance.
“It was weird at first because you are used to initiating the contact instead of kicking back and letting the guy come towards you,” Watkins said. “… Getting First Team All-State this year was a huge honor and huge accomplishment. To be able to be recognized by all the other teams in the state in our class, that was a huge accomplishment for me.”
Webb and offensive coordinator Matt Houchin even rewarded Watkins’ play with goal-line carries late in the season where he flipped positions with fullback Cooper Loe and carried the ball into the end zone multiple times.
Watkins was just as key to the defense this season as the big man hardly ever left the field. He was an unanimous First Team All-MEC defensive lineman in addition to the offensive line.
“He played O- and D-line and even had the lineman’s dream of running in a touchdown late in the year,” Webb said.
While Watkins has always been one of many youth football players growing up, youth wrestling wasn’t always the same way. But Watkins and his father Brian Watkins developed a passion for the sport and that continued into high school where, just like football, he continued to rise through the ranks until his senior season.
“I started wrestling when I was six,” Watkins said. “That was something that my dad and I loved — going to tournaments together. … It is growing now, which is good. It is becoming a more popular sport, which is a great thing.”
As a junior, Watkins made the state tournament, but just missed out on a medal. As a senior, he wouldn’t be denied.
Facing a possible season-ending match against the state’s fourth-ranked heavyweight Bo Smith of Chillicothe, Watkins pulled what was considered an upset to advance in the tournament and eventually make state. The next week, he climbed to fourth on the Class 2 medal stand.
“That medal was always something that I needed to have and needed to get,” Watkins said. “My junior year, I wasn’t able to do what I needed to do in that last match. It was really frustrating for me, so I knew I had to bounce back. I had to beat the No. 4 ranked kid in the state to make it to state. It was kinda crazy. That match between me and Bo was a huge match and that was probably the match of the season for me.”
Watkins continued his success during the track and field season. Track is a sport he just took up midway through his junior season, but that didn’t prevent him from becoming an MEC champion in the shot put as a senior.
“It was a great time, I really enjoyed track,” Watkins said.
The Northwest Missouri State signee is not done with his athletic career either as he is signing to join the Bearcat cheer team, another sport he took up midway through his high-school career and discovered a passion for.
For Webb, the versatility of Watkins is what makes him that prototypical Spoofhound.
“When you think of Kort Watkins, I think anyone who knows him knows that he is very well-rounded with an unbelievable personality,” Webb said. “… He was a football player, a wrestler, he was in school plays, he was in drama skits, he was in everything.”
That versatility also makes Watkins the Forum’s Male Athlete of the Year.
“I just hope they remember how hard I played and how much effort I put into it,” Watkins said on what he hopes his Spoofhound legacy is. “And the heart that I gave in everything.”
Honorable Mention:
Nodaway Valley junior Riley Blay nearly doubled his state championship collection this season — winning the cross-country state championship in the fall and coming back in the spring with the 1600 and 3200-meter titles. He now has seven state titles in his career.
Worth County junior Tyler New was the rare 4-sport athlete in the state of Missouri. He was one of 8-man football’s top quarterbacks then averaged 24.6 points per game in basketball. A dual-sport spring athlete, New was a center fielder in baseball and one of the top javelin throwers in the area for track and field.
Senior Dylan McIntyre was New’s favorite target in football and made First Team All-State. In basketball he averaged 26.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. McIntyre was dominant on the pitching mound a at the plate for Bluejay baseball.
Maryville junior Kason Teale earned First Team All-State honors in soccer as a midfielder. He and Jaxson Staples teamed up in the spring to take sixth in the state at doubles — the second-best finish is school history.
Platte Valley senior Memphis Bliley scored 13.4 points a game to help lead Platte Valley basketball to a third-place state finish. In baseball, he was a First Team All-State pitcher as Platte Valley took second in Class 1 — the best state finish in program history.