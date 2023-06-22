22-09-08 MHS FB youth3 (2).jpg
Kort Watkins and the Spoofhounds take the field this fall at the Hound Pound alongside Maryville's youth players. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Spoofhound’s career doesn’t begin his ninth-grade year in Maryville. Youth sports have been critical to the success of the Spoofhound football program over the years. 

“We are a community that is one high school,” Spoofhound coach Matt Webb said. “… The youth program and the way kids grow up in our community, there is one place to be on Friday night and that is the Hound Pound.”

