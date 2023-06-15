MARYVILLE, Mo. — From the time Rylee Vierthaler first put on a Spoofhound uniform, especially on the basketball court, the pressure was unique to what most freshmen have to deal with.
She and classmate Anastyn Pettlon had been excelling in club basketball for years and they were joining basketball and volleyball teams led by future Kansas State starting point guard Serena Sundell.
With Vierthaler and Pettlon joining both teams, the expectation was that they would provide Sundell the running mates she needed to lift the Spoofhounds to unprecedented success in both sports.
“Coming in, I was super nervous like most freshmen are,” Vierthaler said. “… One of the things that really led me to push myself and get in the gym as much as I could and be the best player I could be was all the upperclassmen. We had so many girls from both basketball and volleyball where their work ethic just made you want to work harder. Being in that kind of a program led to a lot of success early on.”
In what seems like a rare feat in sports these days, the production matched the hype. As sophomores, Vierthaler, Pettlon and Kennedy Kurz played key roles on a volleyball team led by Sundell’s senior class which delivered Maryville its first state championship in a girls sport.
“That is one of my favorite teams I’ve ever played on,” Vierthaler said. “Me, Anastyn and Kennedy really created a great bond which I think helped in the next two years as leaders.”
While the seniors that year powered the team, Vierthaler’s emergence provided a huge lift and the state-title clinching kill came off Vierthaler’s right hand.
On the basketball court, the team climbed as high as No. 2 in the state polls and its 22-2 season included a remarkable 64-63 win over Class 5 powerhouse Jefferson City. Sundell finished that season as Missouri’s Miss Show-Me Basketball.
Even in the midst of all the success, Vierthaler knew that the program was about to undergo a face-lift with Sundell and the most accomplished senior class in Spoofhound history graduating.
“My favorite memory is the day we won the state championship in volleyball — the bus ride back,” Vierthaler said. “There were so many emotions on that. We were happy obviously that we won the state championship, but we were sad because we weren’t going to get to play together. Actually, we ended up all crying together in the back of the bus towards the end because we were so sad that it was over, but so happy that it happened. It was such a special moment and one of the reasons that I love sports so much.”
The following two years brought on a new pressure with her class being looked to as the leaders of the Spoofhound program and counted on to continue the winning tradition they stepped into.
“It was very different going from our sophomore year to our junior year because obviously we had so many great leaders that year and then the next year, we just had to kinda step up and become the leaders that they were to us,” Vierthaler said.
With a completely new group around Vierthaler, Pettlon and Kurz in volleyball, the program finished with 11 wins their junior season, but rebounded with 19 wins this past year while Vierthaler was a Class 3 All-State selection with 576 kills, 352 digs and 41 aces and broke four program records.
In basketball, Pettlon and Vierthaler were the only upperclassmen on the team as juniors, but took Maryville to a 15-10 record.
As a senior, Vierthaler led the team in points, rebounds, assists and blocks while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range. Pettlon and Vierthaler finished their careers by matching 4-year win totals with Sundell’s class.
“My biggest growth was just my confidence,” Vierthaler said. “Confidence kinda came a lot from just getting in the gym and everything. My sophomore and freshman year, I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself. Serena, she helped me so much, and so many other people, (to) realize that I needed to have confidence in myself.
“One of the things they always told me was that ‘gym time equals confidence,’ so I just always tried my hardest to get in the gym as much as I could and do what all the upperclassmen did.”
Vierthaler’s athletic career doesn’t end with high school as she was in Warrensburg this weekend for freshman orientation. The forward is signed with Central Missouri basketball.
“We play a lot of 4-out motion, so we like pretty much position-less players,” Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said. “We like players that can play out on the perimeter and go inside if a ‘small’ starts guarding them. The third thing that happens is kids have to really be good at driving. We feel like Rylee is going to fit that bill very well.”
Vierthaler hopes that now that she, Pettlon and the rest of the seniors have graduated, the younger Spoofhounds can continue the success she has enjoyed.
“I hope they realize that the biggest things you can control are your attitude and effort and the work you put in,” Vierthaler said. “I hope they really focus on that and if they do, I know they are going to do great.”
Honorable Mention:
Platte Valley junior Maggie Collins was an All-State selection in both softball and basketball, while leading Platte Valley to its fourth-straight basketball state trophy — taking third.
Freshman Mya Wray led Platte Valley to a state championship in cross-country then won two individual state championships in track and field. She was also a member of the third-place basketball team.
Nodaway Valley sophomore Ava Graham won the Class 1 shot put state championship. She also was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Thunder basketball team.
Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby led the softball team in hitting, the basketball team in scoring and made it to state in track and field.
Worth County senior Hailey Adwell was an All-State Second Team selection in softball, played a key role on the basketball team and capped her Tiger career by helping the 4x100-meter relay team win a state title.