22-12-22 MHS Rylee3 (2).jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Rylee Vierthaler smiles with Grain Valley senior Grace Slaughter last season in Kansas City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — From the time Rylee Vierthaler first put on a Spoofhound uniform, especially on the basketball court, the pressure was unique to what most freshmen have to deal with.

She and classmate Anastyn Pettlon had been excelling in club basketball for years and they were joining basketball and volleyball teams led by future Kansas State starting point guard Serena Sundell.

0
0
0
0
0