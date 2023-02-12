ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein and Mid-Buchanan senior Joe Clark spent years — going back to third grade — as teammates in club baseball, but on Saturday, the stars of their respective teams had the chance to share the court one more time — this time as rivals.
“I loved playing with Joe,” Stoecklein said. “He just always came with such a positive attitude and played with great energy. Also he is just a super athletic kid and can finish at the rim in any way possible. It is just fun to match up with him, because we are friends off the court, but on the court, we like to compete and win.”
The Spoofhounds (19-4) came into Saturday’s Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic fresh off a colossal 59-38 win over Benton less than 24 hours earlier in the same gym that they faced Mid-Buchanan in. Friday’s win virtually guarantees Maryville a top-2 seed in Class 4, District 16.
It was also a big night for Stoecklein who scored 19 points and moved into second on Maryville’s all-time scoring list. He reached 1,337 points which passed Josh Wilmes for second behind Matt Redd.
“Just to be able to make an impact at Maryville High School has been awesome, especially playing with my dad as the coach,” Stoecklein said. “It is not always the funnest at times because he gets on me a lot, but it has been for the better. It has just been an awesome experience. But the goal for the team this year is to hopefully win districts and that is more important to me.”
Other than Stoecklein, Derek Quinlin had 16 points and Peyton McCollum had 10 on Friday.
The Spoofhounds looked slow to recover from their big Friday night on Saturday afternoon against the Dragons (12-13). A 10-0 Mid-Buchanan run had the Dragons in front 32-26 early in the third quarter.
“Last night’s game (against Benton), they probably played the best that they have all season,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “They played with such fire and intensity. I only played six kids. Their legs were wobbly and tired. Not to make excuses for them tonight, but it was sloppy and it was ugly.”
Maryville responded with a McCollum 3-pointer, but Clark answered with a bucket. Maryville senior Keaton Stone scored, but Clark answered again.
McCollum sliced the margin to 36-34 with another 3-pointer and Stoecklein evened the score with a layup through traffic. Stone gave the Hounds the lead with two foul shots — drawing the foul on Clark.
“Stoeck (Matt Stoecklein) gives me that green light all the time so that helps a lot,” McCollum said of his confidence. “It just helps too when your teammates around you believe in you to make that shot.”
Clark kept battling as the teams traded leads to begin the fourth quarter with Clark’s third-straight basket tying the game at 44-44.
Maryville junior Delton Davis, who guarded Clark much of the game, gave the Spoofhounds the lead for good. Stoecklein scored and Quinlin snatched a steal and layup for a 50-44 lead.
The Hounds closed the game on a 16-4 run for the 56-46 win.
“It was an ugly win tonight,” Caden Stoecklein said. “Last night, we played phenomenal throughout. … It was ugly, but a win is a win.”
McCollum finished with 15 points to lead Maryville while Stoecklein added 13. Stone had 12 points, Quinlin had seven, Drew Burns had five and Davis had four.
“It was nice to grind something out and humble us after that game,” McCollum said.
Clark was the only Dragon in double figures with a game-high 18 points. Jackson Sauvage added nine.
Maryville is set to host Creston (Iowa) on Tuesday and Savannah on Friday before wrapping up the regular season with a home game against Chillicothe the following Tuesday.