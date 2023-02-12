MHS Caden.jpg
Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein shoots over a Mid-Buchanan defender on Saturday in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein and Mid-Buchanan senior Joe Clark spent years — going back to third grade — as teammates in club baseball, but on Saturday, the stars of their respective teams had the chance to share the court one more time — this time as rivals.

“I loved playing with Joe,” Stoecklein said. “He just always came with such a positive attitude and played with great energy. Also he is just a super athletic kid and can finish at the rim in any way possible. It is just fun to match up with him, because we are friends off the court, but on the court, we like to compete and win.”

