When Lydia Mitchell announced that she would be continuing her soccer career at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, the All-State Spoofhound midfielder said that soccer had always been a part of her life and she wanted that to continue.
“I am more than happy with my decision,” Mitchell said. “I love Knox. Knox has done a lot for me — not only did I get a really excellent education, but I feel like I grew a lot outside of the classroom and have kinda come into my own.”
Now after four highly productive years playing for Knox, she is still not ready to give up the sport she loves. Mitchell has agreed to go with her college coach Taylor Houck and be her assistant coach as Houck takes over the program at Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio.
Oberlin College, a Division-III school, has a rich coaching history including being the first coaching job for football legend John Heisman — for whom the Heisman Trophy is named. The school is also referred to as a ‘Hidden Ivy’ because of its academic reputation.
Mitchell says she didn’t really consider coaching as something she’d want to do until she got to college.
“I had never really considered coaching,” Mitchell said. “I knew that I wanted to play soccer for the rest of my life — like I want to do something with soccer for the rest of my life. When Taylor offered me the job, it was just like why wouldn’t I continue playing in this capacity and continue learning in this capacity.”
As a freshman, Mitchell found instant success on the field at Knox winning the Midwest Conference Newcomer of the Year Award in 2018.
Her athleticism was also noticed by the track and field team who recruited several soccer players to join their team. Mitchell’s success translated and she now holds the school record in the 400-meter dash and has a conference runner-up finish.
“The women’s track team just needed a couple more athletes to run relays for conference … so I decided to train with them for the week before conference,” Mitchell said. “During that conference meet I ran a 4x4, a 200 and sprint medley relay.
“Fast forward to the winter term of my sophomore year, we got a new head coach and a sprint-specific coach (Evander Wells) who just had a really impressive background and resume. … He just turned out to be one of the best coaches that I’ve ever had.”
Mitchell couldn’t do track and field in high school because it was at the same time as soccer, so her running at Knox was the first track and field experience she had done since middle school.
Mitchell’s track and field success gave her the opportunity to coach last winter as the track and field team offered her a job as an assistant coach.
“I graduated after the fall of 2021, Evander offered me a position as the assistant track coach and I took him up on it,” Mitchell said. “I already had an apartment here, so it was a good way to keep the lease up and get to stay with the team. That was just a really excellent experience.”
While she jumped at the opportunity to coach Knox’s runners, she knew that soccer was her true passion. Mitchell finished her career by leading Knox to its fifth-straight Midwest Conference championship while being named the league’s offensive player of the year.
“I feel extremely lucky that I got to play with Knox because all of the women I’ve gotten to play with are just really talented athletes, incredible students and just really, really great people,” Mitchell said. “All my teammates, they make me want to be better. They make me want to be a better player. They make me want to be a better person. I am just so lucky to have gotten to play with all of them.”
She was second in the nation in game-winning goals this past season. She had 16 goals this season and nine game-winners.
Mitchell will start at Oberlin next month after she finishes her work as a youth pastor in Galesburg. She also is keeping her options open to potentially continue her playing career.
“I did a professional tryout in California for some teams in Iceland and Finland,” Mitchell said. “I got some feedback and none of them were immediately interested, but they said come back next year and we will see how you’ve improved. … I want to play as much as I can and I’d love to go abroad and play professionally, but that is a very big life decision and life change so I would still have to consider it.”