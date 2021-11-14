MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a reversal from Friday’s loss to Southwest Minnesota State, Northwest Missouri State was able to recover from a rough first quarter to pick up a 63-58 win over Minnesota-Crookston.
“It was a big show of our character and wholeness as a team that we could bounce back from a game like that,” Maryville sophomore Paityn Rau said.
The Eagles jumped on Northwest for a 12-5 lead after one quarter, but Northwest was able to out-score their opponent in each of the final three quarters to get the win.
Northwest’s Waukee, Iowa, duo of Rau and Peyton Kelderman spear-headed the comeback. Two of the four players on Northwest’s roster from the Des Moines area high school were two of the three Bearcats to reach double figures on Saturday.
It was Rau and Crookston post Bren Fox who were trading baskets much of the first half. The two forwards each finished with 14 points to lead their respective teams.
“She is a really good post player,” Rau said. “It is kind of fun battling. We both got in a little foul trouble too. It makes you better as a player.”
Rau’s layup and third made basket in the second quarter gave Northwest its first lead at 19-18 with 3:29 left before halftime.
“We made a conscious effort to get it in to her,” Meyer said of Rau. “And she finished and did a great job."
The teams went into the intermission tied at 22.
Rau opened the third quarter hot as well with the first five points for the Bearcats and Northwest took 29-24 after a Mallory McConkey layup, but foul trouble meant that Rau would not score again for the next 16 minutes of game time. The Bearcats needed to find offensive production without their low post threat, and they found their answer in Kelderman.
The true freshman’s first points of the game came with 7:16 left in the third quarter with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 32-26.
After Crookston battled back to tie the game at 34-34, Kelderman dialed in from long range again for her second three of the third quarter. For a Bearcat team which was 3-of-20 from 3-point range for the game, Kelderman’s jump shot has been a welcome addition.
“She has been great for us all preseason,” Meyer said. “She is a high-level shooter so you have to come out on the perimeter and guard her, and that opens up her drive. She is a kid who spaces the floor for us. She is a really confident kid, which we are trying to get more people in that boat of playing with confidence. She made some huge plays for us.”
Crookston worked back to a 42-42 tie midway through the fourth quarter, but Kelderman was able to take her game inside the arc to help salt the game away. She got to her right hand with 3:40 left and made an off-balance layup to retake the lead.
With Crookston down two with 1:47 left, Kelderman got almost the exact same shot and the exact same result as her layup put Northwest up four.
“We actually went to high school together, so I know she’s a baller,” Rau said. “She is really good and she has really stepped up in that role. As a freshman, that is a hard thing to do, especially in the starting lineup.”
Northwest’s defense closed out the win as Crrokston was scoreless in the last 90 seconds of the game and Molly Hartnett and Jayna Green combined to go 3-of-4 from the foul line to seal the win.
In addition to Rau’s 14 points and Kelderman’s 10, super senior Mallory McConkey filled up the stat sheet in her first start of the season. The South Nodaway graduate had 10 points, a team-high seven rebounds, a team-high three assists and two blocked shots.
“We need her to be aggressive and be in attack mode,” Meyer said of McConkey. “And she did that late in the game. We just need her to do that for four quarters.”