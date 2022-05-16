Larry Holley, a former Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball coach, died Thursday, May 12, in Liberty.
The Jameson, Missouri, native coached at Northwest from 1977-1979 after six seasons at Central Methodist and compiled a 26-26 record as the Bearcats coach. Following his two seasons in Maryville, Holley took the reins at his alma mater William Jewell.
Dr. Patrick Harr worked on the athletic training staff under Sandy Miller during Holley’s two years. Harr delivered Holley’s first daughter, Lindsey.
“When I was in high school, I had the task of trying to guard Larry in a basketball game. Impossible task to day the least,” Hard said. “Every time I would run into him, he’d always talk about his family and our time at Northwest.”
Holley coached the next 40 seasons for the Cardinals and won 832 games, giving him 918 all-time victories. That win total is the 10th most in men’s college basketball history with Bob Huggins, Roy Williams and Bob Knight occupying the next three spots on the list.
Holley retired from William Jewell following the 2018-19 season. His final Cardinal team included Maryville High School graduates John Zimmerman and Jackson Golightly.
“Coach Holley was more than a basketball coach, he was a leader and a mentor to everyone that was lucky enough to meet him,” Zimmerman said. “I am blessed to call him coach his final year, and the basketball community gained an angel.”
Current Bearcat coach Ben McCollum knew Holley well from their years in coaching.
“Larry was extremely supportive to me as a young coach,” McCollum said. “He was one of the classiest people I have come across in our profession. He will be missed.”
A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the John Gano Chapel located on the William Jewell campus in Liberty. Private family burial service will follow in Glenridge Cemetery.