Jesus Flores
Maryville senior Jesus Flores signs with Central Missouri track and field on Monday at the Hound Pound with assistant Spoofhound coach Heather Stoecklein, left, and his mother Claudia Hernandez, right, beside him. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Jesus Flores’ track and field career as a Spoofhound started as a way to compete alongside his sister Ilse Flores and stay in shape for his favorite sport, basketball.

Three years later, Flores signed with Central Missouri to continue to compete at the college level.

