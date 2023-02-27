MARYVILLE, Mo. — Jesus Flores’ track and field career as a Spoofhound started as a way to compete alongside his sister Ilse Flores and stay in shape for his favorite sport, basketball.
Three years later, Flores signed with Central Missouri to continue to compete at the college level.
“There aren’t a lot of people that can say they do a sport with their sibling,” Flores said. “She talked me into it and I was able to do one year of talk with my sister and it was really fun.”
Flores’ first year with Spoofhound track and field ended with him taking third in the high jump at the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships — a breakout performance to cap his sophomore year.
Last season, Flores continued to grow in the sport — increasing his high jump personal best to 6-foot-6. He came away with two more state medals with a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash and a fifth-place finish in the high jump. He was also the MEC champion in both the 200-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles.
That success garnered him attention from colleges, along with teammate Keaton Stone. Stone and Flores ended up going to Warrensburg for their college visit together.
“It was really fun because you didn’t have to experience that whole awkward stage of meeting everyone first by yourself,” Flores said. “It was really nice to have to have Keaton go with me.
“We are going into our third year of competing together and four more years of competing together is going to be fun. We are going to grow as athletes and improve.”
Stone signed with the Mules earlier this year and now Flores will join him. The pair will also join 2022 Spoofhound graduate Brooklynn Holtman who competes with the women’s program. Holtman was the Jennies’ top sprinter at the MIAA Championships this weekend, finishing 15th in the 200-meter dash and 14th in the 400-meter dash.
“I have other friends there that I’ve competed against,” Flores said. “They’ve just been telling me that it is a great place, great environment and everything.”
While Flores is excited to get down to Warrensburg, he has one more season with the Spoofhounds to go and some big goals to accomplish.
“I’m trying to win state in at least one event,” Flores said.