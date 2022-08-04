This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Skyler and Kynder Florea are used to traveling for rodeos, but made their biggest trip of the year this summer when they traveled to Perry, Georgia, for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.
The girls, who attend Northeast Nodaway, were each able to find success at the national event — each earning a top-10 placing.
“I’ve been barrel racing and pole bending since I was little,” Skyler Florea said. “My mom always did barrels. Roping — I’ve been doing for about four years. I’ve really gotten into that and work on it every day.”
Skyler Florea, who will be a freshman this year, competed with her horses, Uno in breakaway, and Doodle and Reco in other events.. Her top finish came in the breakaway competition where she took third out of 108 competitors.
She only finished behind Tell, Texas’ Colee Cox and Londa, Florida’s Annslee Gose in the event. Her average time was 8.74 seconds. The next highest finishing competitor from Missouri took 84th overall.
“Being in the top-5 at least was my goal,” Skyler said.
Skyler also competed in the goat tying and barrel racing events. She finished 93rd out of 161 in barrel racing and 144th out of 154 in goat tying.
Kynder Florea, who will be a seventh grader this year, competed in her first National Junior High Finals Rodeo. She and her horse Shorty participated in breakaway jackpots and she ran the ribbon roping event with King City’s Coy Cordonnier. They finished 10th out of 114 pairings.
“I was really happy,” Kynder said. “I was happy that I made it to nationals first of all and making it to short go (top-12) made my dream.”
Kynder will have a couple more years to compete in the junior high rodeo, while Skyler will move up to the National High School Rodeo division next year.
“It’s going to be different,” Skyler said. “It’s a new level, but it is going to be exciting.”
Both Skyler and Kynder are grateful to their sponsors Cactus Ropes and Cinch, as well as their parents and Ed and Patty Spire for their support. The girls also participate in the Christian Youth Rodeo Association and credit their faith for their success as well.
The sisters and their younger brother Hayzer will have the opportunity to compete closer to home this weekend with the Dakota Sisk MKYRA Rodeo coming to Barnard’s Sisk Arena on Saturday and Sunday.
The event is part of the Missouri-Kansas Youth Rodeo Association circuit. In the season-long rankings, Kynder is first in breakaway, ninth in barrels, fifth in goat-tying and 11th in pole-bending for the junior division. Hayzer, who is going into the third grade, is sixth in barrels, fifth in dummy rope, sixth in goat tail and fourth in pole bending in his division.
Skyler is fifth in ribbon roping, fifth in barrels, third in goat tying, fourth in pole-bending and first in breakaway in the senior division. The girls also team-rope together and are ranked fifth. Kynder and Skyler are both second in their division’s all-around standings while Hayzer is third.