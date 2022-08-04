MARYVILLE, Mo. — Skyler and Kynder Florea are used to traveling for rodeos, but made their biggest trip of the year this summer when they traveled to Perry, Georgia, for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

The girls, who attend Northeast Nodaway, were each able to find success at the national event — each earning a top-10 placing.

22-08-04 Rodeo.jpg
Skyler and Kynder Florea will be competing this weekend at the Missouri-Kansas Youth Rodeo Association event at the Sisk Arena in Nodaway County. 
