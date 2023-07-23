TARKIO, Mo. — Platte Valley and Nodaway Valley had the chance to test their teams on Friday against competition in different color jersey on Friday morning in Tarkio at the East Atchison Team Camp.
Eight-man football teams from Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska attended and among those were Nodaway County’s two squads.
A camp is just that, a practice session to get better and both Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett and Nodaway Valley coach Alan Calfee spoke afterwards about how happy they were with how their teams performed. It is impossible to see everything at a camp like that and even Calfee said he’d need to watch the tape before making any firm judgements on players, but here are five Nodaway County players who made flash plays on Friday.
Preston Jenkins, Nodaway Valley
Health was a major reason for optimism for Calfee and one of those key players in junior fullback and linebacker Preston Jenkins. Jenkins has undergone a multiple of injuries the last couple years, particularly hand injuries.
He wore a brace on his hand on Friday, but didn’t hesitate to bring physicality to the Thunder defense. Jenkins has the potential to be a tone-setter on that side of the ball this season.
Justin Miller, Platte Valley
Miller proved himself last season as one of the top defensive ends in the 275 Conference. He also flashed his athleticism at receiver in a run-heavy Platte Valley offense.
With Platte Valley replacing much of its rushing production, they showcased more of their passing game on Friday with Brandon McQueen and Miller back at end and Aydan Blackford back at quarterback.
In Platte Valley’s final matchup of the day, Blackford gave Miller a chance on a deep ball and he made the catch of the day, going up between two East Atchison defenders to catch a touchdown.
Ben Cordell, Nodaway Valley
In the early portion of the day, particularly against East Atchison, it was impossible to watch the Nodaway Valley defense without hearing Ben Cordell’s name as he was making plays up and down the defensive line.
Cordell was a force against the running game and with so much of 8-man football decided in the trenches, Cordell will be a leader for the Thunder front.
Blaine Clements, Platte Valley
Not many jobs can be won in a preseason camp, but Blaine Clements made his case for one on Friday morning. Trevor Weir has been, not just one of 8-man best linemen, but best overall players the last couple seasons. With him graduated, Platte Valley is looking for his replacement at center.
Clements, a sophomore, was one of three centers to get an opportunity with Blackford and he excelled in the final matchup against East Atchison.
Platte Valley’s key for improvement the last two years has been their trench play. With Landon Wiederholt and Andy Mattson at guard, the offensive line can continue to be a strength if they find reliability at center.
Running Backs
While Jenkins might have been the most physical player at camp, sophomore Cooper Snodderly was not far behind for Nodaway Valley. The running back even drew the attention of the entire rest of the camp when he ran over a Stewartsville-Osborn defender.
I cheated with this group because it was impossible to name just one running back. Lealand Otto and Mason Richardson each played exceptionally well for Platte Valley replacing Carter Luke and Jaxon McCrary. Richardson’s speed was particularly impressive.
We are still a month out from Week One and there is plenty more to be decided, but East Atchison's team camp provided a taste of what should be a very exciting year in northwest Missouri.