PLATTSBURG, Mo. — Before the season started, Clara Viau and Abby Swink were asked why they decided to try wrestling for the first time as seniors in high school. Their answer was the same and fairly simple. They knew it was a lot of cardio and would be a great way to stay in shape.
We are now two months into the season and the only two female wrestlers on the Spoofhound team have adjusted their answer on why they wrestle.
“The main thing I’ve learned isn’t so much physical, it is more of a mindset,” Viau explained. “I’ve realized that the mindset you need to have for wrestling is something that will serve you for the rest of your entire life. You have to have the grit. That is the most important thing ever — in wrestling, in life, in anything.
“I’ve learned that I have a little bit of grit, at least a little bit, and I’m trying to gain more. Wrestling has helped me figure out that I don’t have quite enough, so I’m going to use that experience to kinda hone my grit and be better.”
Swink and Viau had their grit put to the test at Monday’s Sam Martin Invitational in Plattsburg — one of the larger tournaments they’ve competed in.
Swink started off strong with a pair of falls, pinning Marshall’s Olivia Martin in 3:14 and Cameron’s Olivia Jensen in 5:26.
“Abby — it was clear that we saw a huge step in the way she wrestled last week to this week,” Maryville coach Adrean Eskew said. “She is slowly taking those steps and it is awesome to see.”
Adversity struck for the senior — who is also a softball and soccer standout — in her third and fourth matches. Swink was pinned in 34 seconds by Lawson’s Maddyson Coleman and in 18 seconds by Cameron’s Justice Brewer.
That grit which Viau referenced kicked in for Swink next as she faced another strong opponent with Plattsburg’s Tesha Traub in the third-place match.
“I knew it was going to be a mental sport, but coaches say everyday that it is like an 85 or 90 percent mental game,” Swink said. "That is what you have to focus on. I lost two matches today, but I had to say, I’m determined to get third, and that is what I did.”
Swink was able to dig deep and turn Traub to her back and get the fall in 1:45.
“It just means that I’ve been putting in the work,” Swink said of taking home a medal. “It makes me really (thankful) for the coaching staff believing in us and helping us train to get to this moment. I know I’ve grown a lot in just the past two weeks especially.”
Viau had a slow start to her day with a tough front-loaded schedule. She admits that she struggled with the early-morning matches and started with three losses.
The senior didn’t throw in the towel though and despite falling behind early, then having a fall taken away as the first-period ran out, rallied for a second-period pin of Versailles’ Adriana Ramos.
“As a new wrestler, every match I go into, I’m just trying to learn something new for the next match,” Viau said.
She then won the seventh-place match on a forfeit.
Both wrestlers say that having each other to share the experience with makes it all the better.
“It has helped a lot, just having another girl there who knows the same thing that you are going through as a first-year wrestler especially,” Swink said. “Just having that support, we’ve been friends for awhile, so just knowing that no matter what, we are going to be there and we are going to push each other in practice.”
Chillicothe Boys Tournament
The Spoofhounds saw Kort Watkins and Cash Dew each take second at Saturday’s Chillicothe Tournament. Tucker Turner added a third-place finish.
Blake Wallace took fourth, and Tanner Turner and Dayn Henderson were fifth while Maven Vette and Xander Brown were sixth.
“We’ve prepared with really good tournaments these last couple weeks to be able to compete at a really high level in the MECs,” Eskew said. “I’m excited because I’ve asked a lot of my guys and a lot of my girls — and they are slowly continuing to grow. So that is good to see.”
Both the boys and girls will wrestle at the MEC championships on Saturday at Benton High School.