MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Sharks love seeing new records and winning meets, but for the coaching staff, they have another favorite thing about June in Maryville.
“Just getting to see them succeed and get better,” Maryville coach Ainsley Watkins said. “Even in one practice, just being able to stand up on the wall and watch everybody. It is big in the meets and you can see it in the times, you can see it in their faces when they get out of the pool, you can see it in their parents’ faces — and that is the most exciting part.”
The coaching staff and their teammates have made sure that the first-year swimmers have enjoyed their debut seasons. Coach Grace Wright even took a swim to entertain her 8-and-under swimmers during a practice leading up to the home finale on Wednesday.
“I absolutely love it,” Wright said. “The stories I have are unmatched. They are hilarious. You never really know what you are going to get at practice. Today, for five minutes, we had a time called ‘Push Coach Grace and Coach Anna in the water time.’ They really seemed to like that.”
First-year swimmer Molly Simmerman picked up her first win of the day by getting Wright into the pool.
The young swimmers found plenty of success in the home finale against Glenwood and Clarinda. Simmerman led the 8-and-under girls by winning the freestyle and backstroke races.
“I like it a lot and it is pretty fast,” Simmerman said on why backstroke is her favorite stroke.
Simmerman teamed with Austyn Quinlin, Hadley Baker and Hadlee Mayfield to win the medley and the freestyle relays.
“I was afraid that I wasn’t going to know any of the strokes and I was going to mess up and be really bad,” Baker, a first-year swimmer, said. “But I’m actually really good at them.’
Brewer Honan and Ryan Baker were the standouts among the 8-and-under boys with Baker winning the breaststroke and Honan winning the freestyle and the butterfly.
“I just started to take fewer breaths,” Honan said of his improvement in the freestyle.
In the 9-10 year old division, Rebecca Thrower won the girls’ backstroke and the boys teams swept the freestyle and medley relays with Roman Gardner, Creed Wonderly, Dwight Randall, Maverick Sandusky-Ury and Isaac James.
“I was nervous when I joined that I wouldn’t be able to swim across the pool, because I didn’t really know if I was able to,” Gardner said. “But then I did it.”
Cora Feick won the freestyle and backstroke in the 11-12 division while she combined with Melayna Gardner, Aniston Winter and Leah Wonderly to win the freestyle relay.
The Sharks swept the boys 11-12 division. Connolly Mayfield won the backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and individual medley while Gavin Jackson won the butterfly. Moses Myrick helped them sweep the relays.
In the 13-14 girls division, Lola Alvarez (backstroke), Nia Lipiec, (breaststroke) and Jaidaci Wilmes (butterfly) won individual events while they combined with Meah Schommer to win the freestyle relay. Tyson Atwell won the boys 13-14 backstroke and teamed with Asher Brunnert, Jaren Dombek and Timothy Lynn to win both relays.
Nino Coniglio and Austin David swept the 15-and-over boys division with David winning the backstroke and breaststroke and Coniglio winning the butterfly, freestyle and individual medley.
The Sharks finish their season on Saturday, July 9, in St. Joseph.
“I’m going to do it again,” Hadley Baker said about next season. “This has been really fun. I want to do it next year and next year and next year.”