CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — When Hayden Ferry joined the Platte Valley football program as a freshman, the team was coming off a winless season. His first three years in the program resulted in a total of six victories.
Platte Valley dealt with injury-plagued seasons, which led to the versatile Ferry playing all over the field, and the difficulties that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the team kept working to improve and that hard work was rewarded in 2021.
Despite having a loss where a majority of the starters missed the game due to COVID-19, Platte Valley had a 7-2 regular season and picked up its first playoff victory since 2015 with a 70-34 win over North Andrew.
“They fought from quite a few years of struggling to this year deciding that they were not going to do that anymore,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said of Ferry's senior class. “They were going everything they could to go out and be better players, better teammates and encourage those younger kids to play as hard as they wanted to play. It means a lot. They started this program.”
Ferry led the Platte Valley defense with 116 tackles, two sacks and an interception from his linebacker spot. Offensively, he ran for 329 yards and six touchdowns while catching six passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. He was selected as a First Team All-State linebacker by Missouri8ManFootball.com.
“He is the type of kid that when he gets hit, he is going to come back and hit you harder,” Silkett said. “That is the type of player we try to promote and build here at Platte Valley. He definitely optimizes all of that.”
On Friday, Ferry officially signed with Baker University's football program.
“I appreciate all my coaches and everyone who helped me get to where I am right now,” Ferry said. “I'm just going to go play football, be a sponge and learn everything I can.”
With the Baldwin City, Kan., school, Ferry joins the winningest football program in NAIA history. The Wildcats were 9-2 last season.
“It was a small-town community, which is what I am used to,” Ferry said. “When I went there on a visit, everyone was really welcoming — the players, the coaches, the people on campus. The coach even sat me down and took me through all their defensive stuff. I just liked it. I knew that was the place I wanted to go.”
He plans to study graphic design at Baker.
Ferry joins a 35-player signing class at Baker which includes five other players from the state of Missouri with St. Pius X fullback Shane Dorian, Grain Valley defensive back Tristin Pouncil, Lutheran (St. Charles) defensive lineman Clyde Clark, Oak Park defensive lineman Jermaine Harris and Lee's Summit North kicker Seth Simpson.
“A lot of people don't get that chance after high school to put the pads on again, and I do so I'm going to take every advantage I can of it,” Ferry said.
Silkett says he is proud that Ferry will represent 8-man football at the college level.
“A talented kid is a talented kid, no matter what level you play at,” Silkett said. “... I believe that Hayden is a good example that working hard on any level will bring you success.”