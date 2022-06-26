ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The 14th Annual Missouri 8-Man All-Star Game offered the chance for some of the state’s top graduates from this past year to put on the pads one last time as high-school athletes. Eleven players who played for Nodaway County teams took part in Saturday’s showcase in St. Joseph.
“It was amazing,” Auston Pride said. “It was so much fun and I’m glad I did it.”
The Green team included Platte Valley’s Trevor McCrary and Hayden Ferry; Nodaway Valley’s Peyton Stahl and Mason Chitwood; and Worth County’s Aydan Gladstone, Dylan Wilmes and Jackson Runde. The Silver team had Nodaway Valley’s James Herr along with Worth County’s Alex Rinehart, Dawson Vore and Pride.
“This weekend meant a lot to me,” McCrary said. “One last time throwing the pads on again and everything and playing with my friends. The main thing is meeting new people. I love meeting new people and it was fun playing with all the guys out there from down south to up here in the north.
“Last few days, it’s been a little toasty, of course. It rained and it was humid, but we made the most out of it.”
The ‘Green Machine’ earned bragging rights with a 34-26 victory in a game that was back and forth through.
“I didn’t know a lot of these guys before and it is amazing what kind of bond you can form in such little time,” Herr said.
Worth County and Silver coach Jon Adwell had to deal with a combination the Tigers leaned on all year from the first offensive snap for the Green. Gladstone ran play-action and looked up to see Runde all by himself in the middle of the field. Gladstone uncorked a deep ball and Runde jogged into the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown.
“Before the game, we were talking about that,” Gladstone said. “He said if he was wide open to just throw it up. That is exactly what I did.”
The Silver team’s starting quarterback was also a Tiger with Rinehart taking the game’s first snaps from Pride. The Worth County running back was injured in the state semifinals this season and missed the state championship game, so Pride was happy to see his friend back on the field.
“It was a hell of a time,” Pride said.
Rinehart had two carries for 22 yards, but injured his knee on the second one and didn’t reenter the game.
Rich Hill’s Peyton McFrederick stepped in for Rinehart and Silver mounted a rally with 20-straight points in the second quarter for a lead. Gladstone answered with a touchdown run and Mound CIty’s Jesse Knapp forced a safety to cut the margin to 20-18 at halftime.
The third quarter was all about defense for the ‘Green Machine’ as they held Silver scoreless. Ferry was the tone setter for that side of the ball all night with the Baker Wildcat accounting for 11 tackles and earning Defensive MVP recognition.
“I really didn’t think about it in the game and then at the end when I sat down I realized I might get this,” Ferry said.”Once they said it, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s go.’”
Other defensive standouts included North Shelby’s Justin Lunsford with 10 tackles and Knox County’s Branson Miller with seven tackles and an interception.
Gladstone gave his team the lead midway through the quarter when he found King City quarterback-turned-All-Star receiver Landon Wells for a 15-yard touchdown.
McFrederick, who threw for 185 yards and ran for 47 more, plunged in with a 1-yard carry to tie the game at 26-26 with just over eight minutes left.
Gladstone provided the game winning touchdown with a 40-yard run and Orrick’s Blake Buchanan ran in the conversion with six minutes left.
Silver drove with tying the game in their sights, but East Atchison’s Aaron Schlueter provided a hit on McFrederick’s fourth-down pass in the red zone and the ball fell to the turf. Gladstone kneeled the game out and the boys in green rang the bell at Missouri Western — the Griffons’ victory celebration.
Gladstone was named the game’s Offensive MVP as he threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 129 yards and two more scores. King City running back Parker Muff had 125 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving.