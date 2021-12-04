BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State coach Tony Annese spoke for Bearcat fans following a 41-20 win over Northwest Missouri State on Saturday in Big Rapids, Michigan.
“Truthfully, I didn’t expect it to be like that,” Annese said, referencing the lop-sided game.
The Bulldogs (12-0) and the Bearcats (11-2) each pride themselves on being able to win the line of scrimmage, and on Saturday, that battle was no contest with Ferris State rushing for 245 yards on 44 carries and the Bulldog defense sacking Northwest quarterback Braden Wright four times and getting another seven tackles for loss.
“Their D-line is dominant, purely dominant, and our O-line is purely dominant,” Annese said. “So it comes down to how that works out.
“Every year, I come into this game wondering if we can run the ball on them, you know? And we’ve been able to. That is one great defense, one great defense so it kept me stressed all week in regards to trying to move the ball against them.”
As Annese was complimenting the Bearcat defense and saying his goal was to get 20 points, quarterback Mylik Mitchell shot his coach a glance at the press conference to which Annese joked, “Don’t look at me like that.”
Mitchell was clearly confident in his offense’s ability to move the ball against the Northwest defense. The transfer from Kent State got the start in place of injured star Jared Bernhardt, but Mitchell is no stranger to the field this season for the Bulldogs.
“It was a complete victory,” Annese said. “I already got a text from Jared because he wasn’t here today and he was bragging about Mylik. He said, ‘I told you Mylik is the best.’ … Mylik played well.”
In October, Mitchell set the school’s single-game passing record with 508 yards and six touchdowns against Northwood.
“Mylik broke the school record for passing yards against Northwood, and then in the next game didn’t take one snap at quarterback,” Annese said. “… That kind of unselfishness allows teams to flourish. If he had the wrong type of attitude, he probably couldn’t have done what he did today.”
Since then, Mitchell hasn’t thrown more than 10 passes in a game, but with Bernhardt out for the national quarterfinal, the sophomore took advantage of his opportunity.
“My confidence level stays pretty high,” Mitchell said. “It is easy to stay confident when you got coaches that put you in good positions and teammates that do their job. It is just a testament to them. I just do what I do.”
After Northwest went 3-and-out on the first possession of the game, Mitchell went right down the field with passes of 31 and 13 yards. He then ran for 13 to pick up a third-and-11 before running-quarterback Evan Cummins finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.
Northwest quarterback Braden Wright answered with a 65-yard pass to Trevon Alexander. After penalties by both teams, Northwest faced a third-and-goal from the 19-yard line, and Wright found Jamar Moya for a 19-yard touchdown.
The extra point was missed and Ferris State held onto a 7-6 which quickly expanded to 14-6 when Ferris State didn’t need a completed pass to go 71 yards for a touchdown capped by Mitchell’s 36-yard run.
The teams traded punts, but the Ferris State defense made a big play on the next possession with a sack fumble and two plays later, Mitchell threw a 20-yard touchdown pass for a 20-6 lead.
“Northwest is a great defense, but we want to be known as a great defense,” Ferris State linebacker Major Dedmond said.
Northwest senior Imoni Donadelle gave the Bearcats a spark with a 53-yard return, and on the second play of the drive, Al McKeller went 31 yards for a touchdown to cut the score to 20-13.
Annese admitted after the game that he expected to see more of McKeller. Despite a 7.7 yards-per-carry average at halftime, the Harlon Hill Trophy finalist had just six first-half touches.
“When you get an early lead, you might change a little bit the way a team plays,” Annese said. “Al McKeller is like a legit running back for them, and you know, they probably couldn’t go to the run as much as they would have liked to after we got the big lead.”
The teams traded punts again, and Mitchell delivered a pivotal blow with 45 seconds left in the half as he powered over a defender for a 7-yard touchdown run.
“I felt comfortable, I was still okay going into half,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “We were still fine and in a decent position. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
The Bearcat defense got a stop to begin the third quarter, but a personal foul on Bearcat captain and left tackle Tanner Owen derailed the next Bearcat drive and gave them a third-and-22.
After the Bearcats punted, the Bulldogs went marching again, aided by a Bearcat personal foul. A Jeremy Burrell touchdown run put Ferris State up 34-13.
“We just got beat,” Rich Wright said.
Northwest had the opportunity to cut the lead to two scores late in the third quarter after Braden Wright had a 38-yard scramble. The Bearcats had the ball first-and-goal at the three, but four-straight runs resulted in a turnover on downs.
Two snaps later and Ferris State was capping a 99-yard drive with an 84-yard touchdown run by Tyler Minor.
“It was a great, great sequence — it really was,” Annese said.
Northwest added a late touchdown with Braden Wright hitting Kaden Davis for an 11-yard score.
The 41 points allowed by the Bearcat defense is the most given up since 2011 when Pittsburg State beat Northwest 41-16.
“Give Ferris and Coach Annese credit — they had a great game plan against us and executed,” Rich Wright said.
After Rich Wright spoke in the Bearcat huddle after the game, McKeller also spoke to the team.
“This is my best experience I’ve had my whole college career,” McKeller said. “I’m just blessed to be a part of Northwest and I will definitely be calling them ‘family.’”