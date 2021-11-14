SMITHTON, Mo. — Going into Saturday’s state quarterfinal, Spoofhound soccer coach Jesus Gonzalez was unsure if leading scorer Jacob Ferris would play and how effective he’d be if he did.
Not only did Ferris play, but the senior scored the biggest goal in the history of Spoofhound soccer to beat previously-undefeated Smithton 1-0 and send Maryville to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
Ferris was diagnosed with a partially torn MCL after last week’s district championship win over Summit Christian Academy. His doctor said he could play on it after a week of rest.
“I’m probably like 90 percent today,” Ferris said.
It has been a week, but Gonzalez was still hesitant to play his senior striker on his heavily taped knee.
“Jacob was telling me that was feeling good and the doctors said he could play,” Gonzalez said. “The team needs him, to be honest. He is really important for us.”
Ferris didn’t start as Gonzalez used a reimagined lineup with several players changing positions. That lineup lasted 27 minutes before Ferris was able to talk his way onto the field in a scoreless contest.
“It is just so nerve-wracking,” Ferris said. “You are just sitting on the bench and you are just seeing your team work so hard and you want to go out there and help them. They did a great job and kept it at 0-0.”
The Spoofhound offense was struggling to finish a chance in the first half, but the defense was rock solid.
“We just had to hold our line,” Maryville keeper Jaxson Staples said. “We knew they had a couple good guys and we knew who they were so we locked them down from the beginning and they never got anything.”
Senior captain Tegan Haer was back in the lineup with his first start in several weeks after his own injury. With Haer and sophomore Boyd Gallaher back in the center of the Spoofhound defense in front of Staples, Smithton was unable to create much of anything.
“The key to this game was staying packed,” Haer said. “What they like to do is play it outside and get the quick cross in. As long as we stayed packed in the middle and talked about where the forwards were, we were fine on that.”
Maryville finished the first half with a near miss as sophomore Kason Teale scored just after the clock hit zeros, but the official hadn’t blown his whistle. The officials waved the goal off though.
Teale’s near goal was just a sign of the pressure Maryville would put on Smithton in the second half. With their lineup in its normal configuration, the Hounds created nearly all the second-half chances and Ferris was at the center of many of them.
“I feel like we were having so many chances, it was bound to come sooner or later,” Staples said.
Despite all the opportunities and how well Maryville was playing, Gonzalez knew that just one bad bounce could end the season unless the Hounds could find the back of the net.
“I was a little bit worried to be honest because we got all those chances, but we didn’t score any of them,” Gonzalez said. “Any mistake, they could score.”
Then with 4:15 left in regulation, the Spoofhounds were able to finish. Senior James DiStefano took the ball down the left side of the box and fed a cross to Ferris who did not miss.
“Me and him have played forever, so I knew he was going to get it to me no matter what it took,” Ferris said. “I saw him pass it and I just knew I had to get my foot on it because I was so close. Got my left foot on it and it went in.”
Ferris struck it clean into the back of the net for the goal which would prove to be the difference and send Maryville farther into the state playoffs than they have ever been.
“No words to describe what I felt after the goal,” Gonzalez said.
The last four minutes was the defense’s opportunity to finish out the game. With the Spoofhound midfield continuing to dominate, Maryville finished out the game without a scare.
“I knew, defensively, we had them,” Haer said. “They weren’t getting anything but long balls, and we’d always run those down and beat them to it.”
The Spoofhounds advance to the state semifinals next Friday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. The Hounds will face No. 1 ranked Lutheran (St. Charles) at noon.
The state championship game is at 11 a.m. on Saturday while the third-place game is at 10 a.m.
“It is incredible,” Staples said of making program history. “It is the greatest feeling ever.”