MARYVILLE, Mo. — Jacob Ferris’ senior year has been focused on checking off goals, especially when it comes to the soccer field.
The senior forward had lofty aspirations too with the biggest one being to take his team to the state semifinals. The Spoofhounds accomplished that as they finished in third with the first state trophy in program history.
“It is the greatest season I’ve ever had so it is obviously pretty special to me,” Ferris said. “… Just being able to be a part of that team, it means a lot. I don’t think I’ll ever have another moment like this. At least, so far, it is my greatest moment.”
The team success has led to individual honors for Ferris as an All-State selection and the Class 1 Offensive Player of the Year award.
All Ferris’ high-school success culminated on Thursday morning at the Hound Pound as he committed to continue his soccer career at Iowa Western Community College.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time, most of my junior year and senior year,” Ferris said. “How can I take my game to that next level, the college level?”
The Reivers are the reigning NJCAA National Champions and have built a powerhouse program in Council Bluffs.
It is a winning culture that Ferris is excited to join even realizing that he will have to work his way up through a talented roster.
“They said I could probably play on their reserve team, so that is what I am looking to do — play on their reserve team and hopefully go up to their first team,” Ferris said. “Their first team has a lot of really good players and they actually had 11 players go D-I after they won the championship this year. It is a really good program.”
Ferris says he is excited to commit to Iowa Western for his education as well and will pursue a business degree.
“It is just a nice school,” Ferris said. “If soccer goes well, it does. And if it doesn’t, I have the nice school to go to.”