MARYVILLE, Mo. — Each swim meet, Shark swimmers are only allowed to enter four individual events. Despite that, five individual swimmers for Maryville managed 4-for-4 perfect days on Wednesday in terms of winning their races.
The 11-12 age group has been an area of strength for the Sharks all season and it continued against Auburn on Wednesday with Cora Feick and Connolly Mayfield being two of the swimmers to go 4-for-4.
Both Mayfield and Feick swim competitively outside of the Sharks’ season, but say there is something special about swimming with their friends in Maryville.
“I really do enjoy doing Sharks,” Feick said. “For Sharks, it kinda feels like more of a cool down compared to Clarinda (her usual team). Clarinda is a lot more competitive and there is also state so there is all this pressure that I’m trying to get to state and regionals.”
Mayfield won the backstroke, breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle on Wednesday. He also teamed with Moses Myrick, Michael Steffen and Davyen Smith to win the medley relay and the freestyle relay.
“I felt good,” Mayfield said. “I felt like I pulled through. I could have gone faster. I could have kept kicking and I would have gone faster.”
Feick took home six wins as well with the individual victories in the backstroke, butterfly, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle.
“I’m really trying to break my personal-best for the 50 free and 50 backstroke because those are my two best times and I’m closest to breaking the records for those,” Feick said.
Addie Honan gave the 11-12 girls team a clean sweep with her win in the breaststroke. Honan and Feick teamed with Hannah Steffen and Melayna Gardner to win the medley relay and freestyle relay.
“They cheer me on and I cheer them on,” said Feick, who high-fives the two lanes next to her after each race. “Swim team also really helps create a friendship between swimmers.”
The 13-14 age division also picked up a pair of 4-event winners with Asher Brunnert and Claire Walter. Brunnert won the breaststroke, butterfly, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle while Walter won the backstroke, butterfly, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle. Clayton Myrick won the backstroke and Josephine Baker won the breaststroke as the Sharks swept both divisions.
Kate Hannigan, Sofia Lynn, Baker and Walter won the medley and freestyle relays.
The Sharks swept the boys 15-and-up boys division with Austin David winning the backstroke, breaststroke and 50-meter freestyle while Nino Coniglio won the butterfly and 100-meter freestyle. Brunnert, Myrick, David and Coniglio won the medley and freestyle relays.
In the 9-10 boys division, Creed Wonderly won all four of his events with the breaststroke, butterfly, 25-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle. Roman Gardner won the backstroke while George Mendez and Dwight Randall teamed with Gardner and Wonderly to win the medley relay and Maverick Sandusky-Ury joined Randall, Wonderly and Gardner to win the freestyle relay.
In the girls 9-10 division, Kyra Schultz won the backstroke and breaststroke. She teamed with Rebecca Thrower, Malexa Aley and Gabby Schieber to win the freestyle relay.
The 8-and-under girls were led by Austyn Quinlin who won the 25-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle. Molly Simmerman won the backstroke and teamed with Hadley Baker, Hadlee Mayfield and Quinlin to win the medley and freestyle relay.
“Molly is one of my 8-and-unders and she is doing absolutely amazing,” 8-and-under coach Grace Wright said. “Chet (Honan), Layla (Greeley), Carsyn (Kurz), they are all going to give full effort.”
Brewer Honan won the 8-and-under boys 25-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle.
“It has been an absolute blast to work with them,” Wright said of the 8-and-under swimmers. “There are so many laughs every single day. I love every second of it. I love watching them improve. I had some swimmers who came in not knowing how to swim and now they are getting second, getting first.”
The final home meet of the season for the Sharks is Wednesday against Clarinda and Glenwood.