MOUND CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway came into the District 16 Class 1 tournament matchup with Rock Port sporting an 18-6 record and looking to advance to face the host and top-seeded Mound City Panthers. Rock Port ended that goal with a 55-54 win.
Rock Port started the scoring quickly, jumping out to a 7-0 lead before the senior leadership of Ben Boswell for Northeast Nodaway was able to calm his team down with a bucket, followed by a 3-point play by junior Dylan McIntyre to pull his team to within two points.
Holden Farmer continued to pace Rock Port, scoring seven of his team's 14 points in the first quarter that saw the lead sit at just 14-11 for Rock Port.
Turnovers proved costly throughout the game for Northeast Nodaway, and Rock Port was able to open the second quarter scoring with a 3-pointer from Bannack Skillen. However, Boswell answered with a three of his own, followed by a McIntyre steal and layup.
McIntyre was able to provide the first lead of the game for Northeast Nodaway following a 3-point play midway through the second quarter. They would extend that lead to six points, making the score at the break 30-24.
“Our main focus was trying to continue with the 1-3-1 zone and run their shooters off,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “The Farmer kid, he’s big, he’s physical, he’s strong and one of the best players in the area. I felt like we did a pretty good job on him with the zone, then we went man and it was tough. My message was to just keep doing what we were doing, if the effort is there. I told them to focus on the defensive end, keep them off the boards and unfortunately we didn’t do that.”
Northeast Nodaway extended their lead in an offensive explosion, provided mostly at the hands of McIntyre, who provided nine of his team's 17 points in the quarter that saw the lead balloon to ten before the fourth.
However, Farmer had his best quarter of the game when his team needed it the most, scoring the first six points of the fourth and pulling the game to within four points. Another three by Boswell was answered by Rock Port’s Phillip Herron to keep the lead to four.
“I thought we played hard. I thought we executed fairly well on the offensive end, defensively we struggled. In the first half we did pretty good, the second half we had a hard time keeping them in front of us,” Jackson said. “If you can’t keep a team in front of you in the zone, you go man. We struggled to keep them in front of us and they killed us on the boards.”
Back and forth turnovers in the fourth quarter saw the game deadlocked at 52 a piece with just under two minutes left. Rock Port was patient on the offensive side and able to draw a foul, but only converted on one free throw. McIntyre then drove hard to the basket and converted the layup putting Northeast Nodaway up late in the game 54-53.
Rock Port was able to find Farmer for one last bucket, this one coming with just seven seconds left in the fourth quarter and sealing the 55-54 win for Rock Port.
“I’m very very proud of those guys (Northeast Nodaway seniors), having them for four years and watching them improve over those four years, they had a good season,” Jackson said. “Unfortunately it’s going to end at some point, and you hate to lose your last one like that, but I’m very proud of all of them.”
McIntyre, Nodaway County’s leading scorer, finished with 27 points on the night, while Boswell provided 18. Farmer paced Rock Port with a game-high 28 points, including the game-winner.