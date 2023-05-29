OZARK, Mo. — The taste of last season’s trip to Ozark has lingered in the mouths of Platte Valley’s players. The tight-knit team returned eight starters from that team, and the goal was to keep this team together and playing as deep into the season as possible to have a chance at that ultimate goal of a state title.
“We preached all year that we are a family,” an emotional Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “And we really showed that today.”
Platte Valley (20-2) accomplished that goal on Monday afternoon in Ozark with a resounding 8-0 win over Community (18-6). They out-hit the Trojans 14-1 and were able to use four pitchers to secure the shutout — keeping their entire staff available for Tuesday’s championship game.
“Last year, we didn’t end up how we wanted to,” Platte Valley senior Memphis Bliley said. “It just feels good to come out today, win one, get one under our belts and get ready for tomorrow.
“Ever since districts, everyone has been locked in and just ready to go. Once we got down here, they remembered last year and we just wanted to get where we are going to go tomorrow.”
Senior Matt Jermain picked up a 1-out walk in the first and Memphis Bliley walked, but Platte Valley stranded them at second and third.
Despite the missed opportunity, it became clear almost immediately that the Trojans were going to have a tough time getting any momentum against Bliley on the mound. He retired the first two batters with grounders back to the mound. A third grounder resulted in an error, but Bliley wasn’t fazed and struck out the next hitter to end the inning.
“Memphis had his slider going today,” Wyatt Miller said.
The offense got going in the second with Justin Miller singling up the middle and Platte Valley creating some havoc on the base paths with Trevor Weir and Tucker Klamm each reaching and two runs scoring.
Bliley picked up two strikeouts and a groundout in the second for a 1-2-3 frame. The bats kept rolling with Bliley hitting a lead-off triple and scoring on Wyatt Miller’s groundout. Brandon McQueen drove in a run with a single for a 4-0 lead.
“I wasn’t hitting the ball very well, then I heard my dad say something,” Bliley said. “So I adjusted and then I started hitting the ball really well. Everyone on the team hit the ball really well today.”
The lead allowed Dyer to make a move and bring in Wyatt Miller to pitch — preserving Bliley to start the championship game. Miller rewarded the coach’s confidence with a 1-2-3 third inning with two strikeouts.
Wyatt Miller threw a scoreless fourth inning, working around Community’s lone hit of the game. RBI singles for Mattson and Jermain extended the lead to 6-0 and marked the end of the pitching outing for Miller — who also remains available for the championship.
McQueen pitched around an error in the fifth inning, but continued to make quick work of the Trojans. He helped himself with an RBI single in the sixth inning and a 7-0 lead.
“We are hot all the way through,” McQueen said. “It doesn’t matter who is up, they are just going to go up there with confidence and try to hit the ball."
Mattson scored the game’s final run in the top of the seventh after a lead-off single.
Dyer made a final pitching move in the bottom of the seventh with one out — preserving McQueen for the championship — and bringing in Jermain. Jermain needed just one batter as he got a popup to his replacement at second base, Klamm, who caught it over his shoulder and threw to first for a double-play.
“Ever since last year, we’ve been wanting to come back, and this year, we made it,” Wyatt Miller said. “We are still pursuing our goal of winning two games down here. Winning this game felt amazing — now the focus shifts to tomorrow.”
Bliley finished the game with two no-hit, no-walk innings. Miller allowed one hit in his two innings. McQueen got seven outs without allowing a hit and Jermain got two outs on three pitches.
“Having three or four pitchers all year has been really great for us,” McQueen said.
At the plate, Justin Miller and McQueen each had three hits while Bliley, Mattson and Jermain had two each.
In the other semifinal, St. Elizabeth (22-7) was just as dominant with a 9-0 win over Cooter (23-7).
“Got a chance to make history tomorrow and we are going to come ready to play,” McQueen said.
The Hornets ended Platte Valley’s championship hopes last season in the semifinals with a 10-0 win before rolling in the state championship as well. In the last four years, St. Elizabeth has two state titles and two state runner-up finishes.
“We just want our redemption from last year,” Bliley said. “We are hoping to redeem ourselves this year and win state."