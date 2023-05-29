WMiller3.jpg
Platte Valley senior Wyatt Miller pitches on Monday against Community in Ozark. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

OZARK, Mo. — The taste of last season’s trip to Ozark has lingered in the mouths of Platte Valley’s players. The tight-knit team returned eight starters from that team, and the goal was to keep this team together and playing as deep into the season as possible to have a chance at that ultimate goal of a state title.

“We preached all year that we are a family,” an emotional Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “And we really showed that today.”

