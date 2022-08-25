Worth County is losing a ton of yardage production from last season with the state’s top passer, a top-5 running back and one of the best deep threats in the state all having graduated.
However, when you think 8-man football and you think Worth County, it’s not the great skill position players and their statistics that stand out over the years, it is the size they bring to the table every year and the way they are able to utilize that size on the line of scrimmage.
“We lost a big group last year, but we got a good group coming back,” coach Jon Adwell said. “I think these kids are real hungry. “I think they feel like they have a little bit of unfinished business that they want to take care of. They want to prove to people that they are still capable of going out and performing at a high level.”
Five minutes of watching the linemen for the Tigers practice and it becomes apparent that trenches are going to remain a strength for Worth County.
Seniors Jase Latham and Creed Wilcox return to lead those units. Latham will play center this season to fill the shoes of Auston Pride after his graduation. He will play both ways as the nose guard when the other team has the ball.
“Jase Latham has played just one way for the last three years, but this year we are going to lean on him a little more,” Adwell said. “He has to get himself in a little better shape, because we are going to need him to go both ways. He is going to step in and hold down the center spot. He is a load. He is a big dude.”
Wilcox will man one of the guard spots.
“Speed, I need a lot more speed,” Wilcox said of where he wants to improve this season.
The other guard spot likely belongs to a technical newcomer to the program, but one Grant City knows well, in Elias Alarcon. After growing up in Worth County football, Alacron attended Maryville where he started on the offensive line and now is transferring back to Worth County.
“He has moved back here and he will be a good addition up front for us on both sides of the ball,” Adwell said.
The line will be tasked with protecting first-year starting quarterback Tyler New. The junior waited his turn behind All-State quarterback Aydan Gladstone, but Adwell believes New is ready to show what he is capable off this season.
“Tyler New has transformed his body into really being one of our standout kids and really being very explosive,” Adwell said. “It is hard to replace a kid like Aydan, but Tyler is going to step in there and turn some heads.
“He is a good leader. He is a quiet leader, but he does things the right way and kids notice that and follow.”
New will have plenty of weapons to work with despite the losses of Alex Rinehart and Jackson Runde.
Senior Dylan McIntyre after catching 27 passes for 629 yards and 14 touchdowns last season is one of those weapons.
“Teachin’ the youngin’s how to do it,” McIntyre said. “... Tyler is a great player, always has been.”
The running game will lose Rinehart’s sheer power which led to a 2,313-yard season, but senior Levi Cassavaugh showed in his limited sample size that he capable of producing on the ground with 357 yards and seven touchdowns.
Senior Braxton Hightshoe showed during the state title game with Rinehart injured that he can carry the ball too. Hightshoe led the team in that game with 66 yards on 10 carries.
Sophomore Landon Wilmes ran for 160 yards last season. Senior John Galanakis was the team’s fourth-leading receiver last season and junior Grant McIntyre had a 40-yard touchdown.
“Grant McIntyre has really got himself in a good position to where he is more physical and his speed has really come along,” Adwell said.
The defense is led by Hightshoe and his 119 tackles last season. Latham had 104 tackles as a defensive lineman.
Senior Tanner Ridge, Dylan McIntyre and Cassavaugh each had over 45 tackles. McIntyre had four interceptions.
Worth County begins its quest to get back to the state championship game with a home game against South Holt on Friday.
“We are all wanting to get back there real bad,” Wilcox said of the state championship. “Just got to focus on one goal after the next. Main goal is always to get back there and win it.”