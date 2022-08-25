WC FB.jpg
Worth County football, front from left: Brayden Combs, Wyatt Hill, Frank Hoff, Camdain Frisch, Brayden Stevens, Levi Cassavaugh, Landon Wilmes, Kyler Scadden, Andrew Howard. Elias Alarcon, Colt Cameron, Creed Wilcox; back; Braxton Hightshoe, Sawyer Thurman, John Galanakis, Grant McIntyre, Dylan McIntyre, Brayden Murphy, Kolten Smith, Tanner Ridge, Landon Moser, Karson Briner, Jase Latham, Cannon Fletcher, Carter Chapman, Andrew Griffin and Tyler New. Not pictured: Lucas Frisch.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Worth County is losing a ton of yardage production from last season with the state’s top passer, a top-5 running back and one of the best deep threats in the state all having graduated.

However, when you think 8-man football and you think Worth County, it’s not the great skill position players and their statistics that stand out over the years, it is the size they bring to the table every year and the way they are able to utilize that size on the line of scrimmage.

