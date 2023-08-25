WCSB.jpg
Worth County softball: front from left; Evalyn Gilland, Becca Smith, Brylee Rush, Kynah Steele, Brooklyn Richardson, Autumn Cousatte, Addie Gray; back; Sumer Riley, Rayleigh Smith, Kambree Briner, Kristen Tracy, Abbi Brown, Riley Ridge, Rylee Ruckman and Keira Hardy.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The Worth County Tigers come into the 2023 season with hopes of building off of what they accomplished last season. The Tigers won 12 games last season, the most since 2019 and the second-most since 2008. Worth County will do so while having to replace its top pitcher and hitter from last season.

“I’m pretty excited about this group of girls, I think we’ve got a good mix of different styles of leadership with this senior group,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “We’ve got some that are doers and we’ve got some that are sayers. We’ve got a good mix of leaders and they’ve all been really good to work with this season. They’ve done a good job of leading the underclassmen.”

