The Worth County Tigers have been a few plays away from entering the 2023 with back-to-back state titles and there is no one that knows that better than the Tigers themselves. Worth County enters the season as the state’s top-ranked team, but the message around the pride of Grant City is to focus on the present.
“It’s in the back of your head non-stop,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “They want to hang a banner on that wall, but it takes every single week. It takes week in and week out and not putting the cart before the horse. They have got to stay focused on the week that they’re in.”
The Tigers return a large part of their roster from last season with the biggest contributor being senior quarterback Tyler New. In New’s first season as a starter, he passed for 1,291 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 854 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“We came into the offseason with a lot of young guys and a lot of spots to fill,” New said. “Even yesterday, we had a lot of position battles going into the jamboree. We’ve got a whole new offensive line, so it’s going to take some time but I think our offense is going to be our strength this year.”
One of the biggest holes left from the 2022 team was left by Levi Cassavaugh. Cassavaugh rushed for 1,271 yards last season.
Hoping to fill that void is junior running back Landon Wilmes. Wilmes played sparingly in 2022, carrying the ball 31 times for 242 yards.
“We had a lot of good guys graduate, so we have to step up and be ready to play,” Wilmes said. “We’ve just had to practice, practice, practice, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of learning what it takes.”
Worth County also returns sophomore Brayden Stevens and Lucas Frisch. Stevens and Frisch combined for only 29 carries last season.
The Tigers will also be youthful at the receiver position this season. Worth County lost three of its top four receivers from a season ago with the graduation of Dylan McIntyre, Braxton Hightshoe and Cassavaugh.
But not all is lost for the offense with the return of Grant McIntyre and the addition of freshman Bo Collins. McIntyre caught 19 passes for 249 yards last season and turned nine of those 19 receptions into touchdowns.
“It starts in the offseason, putting in work to try and become a better athlete,” McIntyre said. “You have to practice day-by-day to get better and work on your skills, then when it comes to the game, you have to perform.”
The Tigers finished fifth in the state with an average of 58 points per game last season. The defense finished fourth in the state in scoring last season and will also have some holes to fill this season.
Worth County lost four of its top five tacklers from a season ago with Cassavaugh being the leader of that group with 104 tackles. But much like the offense, the Tigers will enter the season with a group capable of stepping into those roles.
Wilmes and McIntyre bring back the most experience on the defensive side of the ball. McIntyre was second on the team in tackles last season while Wilmes finished sixth on the team with 41 tackles.
Despite those losses, the Tigers will put forth one of the stronger defensive lines in the state. Jase Latham’s spot will go to senior Kolten Smith, giving Worth County the large presence up the middle.
Elias Alarcon returns as one of the team’s starting defensive ends. Alarcon was second on the team last year with three and a half sacks. Collins will fill the hole left by Dylan McIntyre at the other defensive end position.
“The young kids are taking steps forward every day,” Adwell said. “Early on up at camp, a couple of them got rocked a little bit and welcomed to football. We’re trying to go slow with them to grow them and to teach them, but sometimes you forget that they’re freshmen and sophomores. We’re trying to take small steps with them but it’s hard because you have to get them ready to go.”
Worth County begins the season with an out-of-conference game against Platte Valley. The two teams last met in last year’s district semifinal game. The Tigers left Barnard with a 46-28 win over Platte Valley.
Platte Valley enters week one as the No. 4 ranked team in the state. Platte Valley was 9-2 last season and enters this season as the favorite to win the 275 Conference.
“Our kids know that they’re going to come after them and know that it is going to be a highly competitive game,” Adwell said. “Games like this takes care of it itself, you don’t have to pump them up for a game like that.”
Worth County opens the season at home before going on the road for three-straight weeks. The Tigers will travel to Mound City week two before returning to Rosendale week three for a rematch of last year’s district championship game.
While the mindset for some is focusing on each week as it comes, Worth County also believes they have unfinished business.
“We have to have that mindset that we need to go to state and win after coming up short the last two years,” Wilmes said.