Worth County football: front from left; Luke Findley, Dylan Smith, Kolten Smith, Hayden Sanders, Franklynn Taute, Elias Alarcon, Wyatt Hill, Caleb New, Brayden Combs, Ryder Smyser; back; Carter Chapman, Toryn Privett, Chase Allen, Tyler New, Lucas Frisch, Karson Briner, Cole Ruby, Brayden Murphy, Brayden Stevens, Ethan Lininger, Landon Wilmes, Sawyer Thurman, Grant McIntyre and Bo Collins.

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

The Worth County Tigers have been a few plays away from entering the 2023 with back-to-back state titles and there is no one that knows that better than the Tigers themselves. Worth County enters the season as the state’s top-ranked team, but the message around the pride of Grant City is to focus on the present.

“It’s in the back of your head non-stop,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “They want to hang a banner on that wall, but it takes every single week. It takes week in and week out and not putting the cart before the horse. They have got to stay focused on the week that they’re in.”

